BOSTON MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY PROMOTES MARIE LACKEY TO VICE PRESIDENT OF WORKPLACE SOLUTIONS - CENTRAL REGION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Life insurance carrier appoints experienced leader to oversee and expand business in the Central Region sales territory

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company , a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the of Marie Lackey to Vice President of Workplace Solutions – Central Region. In her new role, Ms. Lackey will oversee the company's Workplace Solutions division in the Central Region sales territory.

Marie Lackey has been promoted to Vice President of Workplace Solutions – Central Region at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, responsible for the workplace sales division in the Central Region sales territory for the life insurance carrier.

Continue Reading

Ms. Lackey's new position as Vice President includes strategic oversight of multiple states in the territory, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. In addition, the Boston Mutual Life sales representatives based in the region will report to her in the new position.

"Marie's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership and the significant contributions she has made to our organization over the past six years," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President of Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "During her tenure at Boston Mutual Life, Marie has been instrumental in driving sales in the Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Florida regions."

Ms. Lackey began her career at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company in 2018 as the Senior Regional Sales Director for the Southeastern region. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, Ms. Lackey held a Regional Vice President role with a different insurance carrier for over ten years, further enhancing her expertise in the field. She has over 25 total years of experience in the employee benefits and insurance industry, providing Ms. Lackey with a strong foundation to continue her contributions to the team's growth and success in her new leadership role.

"With this new position, I'm excited to lead the sales team in the Central Region in continuing to provide affordable, competitive life insurance solutions paired with excellent service to our producer partners and customers across the region," said Marie Lackey, Vice President of Workplace Solutions – Central Region at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company.

For brokers looking to find out more about life insurance offerings for your clients, click here to find a sales representative in your state. To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit .

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit

or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns ), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance ), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance ).



Media Contacts

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

[email protected]

(800) 669-2668 x276



Boston Mutual Life News Desk:

[email protected]



SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company