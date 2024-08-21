Executive Home Care Launches Roses For Resilience Initiativeto Honor Seniors On National Senior Citizens Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Home Care , a leading provider of in-home care services, announced today the launch of its "Roses for Resilience" initiative. On this National Senior Citizens Day, caregivers across the company's franchise are delivering hundreds of roses to senior clients, symbolizing appreciation and respect for the elderly.

The initiative aims to recognize the resilience and wisdom of seniors while highlighting the importance of compassionate care. Caregivers will personally deliver roses to each client, creating meaningful moments of connection and gratitude.

"Our seniors have weathered life's storms with grace and fortitude," said Rima Chaudhari, Director of Operations at Executive Home Care. "The 'Roses for Resilience' program is our way of honoring their strength and reminding them that they are valued members of our communities."

Participating franchisees will share photos and stories from the rose deliveries on social media, showcasing the impact of this heartwarming gesture. A compilation of these moments will be featured on the Executive Home Care website, illustrating the company's commitment to personalized, compassionate care.

The initiative also serves to raise awareness about the challenges faced by seniors and the crucial role of in-home care services in maintaining their independence and quality of life.

"Every rose delivered represents our dedication to enhancing the lives of seniors," Chaudhari added. "It's not just about providing care; it's about fostering connections and bringing joy to those we serve."

Executive Home Care encourages communities to join in celebrating National Senior Citizens Day by reaching out to elderly neighbors, volunteering at senior centers, or simply spending time with older family members.

About Executive Home Care

Executive Home Care, a member of Evive Brands family, is committed to delivering care that respects the dignity of each client while fostering independence and improving quality of life. Through a dedicated network of caregivers and a robust support system, Executive Home Care continues to be a pivotal part of the healthcare journey for many seniors across the nation.

For more information on Executive Home Care services, please visit .

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Executive Home Care