Comprehensive Database Reveals Expansive Growth Of Wind Farms In Brazil

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sector in Brazil is witnessing a substantial shift towards energy with a significant expansion in its wind portfolio. The latest data underscores Brazil's commitment to harnessing wind power, revealing a total of 1151 wind farm entries, which denotes a remarkable installed and planned capacity of 250.3 gigawatts (GW) across the country.

Detailed breakdown:

Onshore market:



Under construction: 120 entries (10,91 GW) Operational: 935 entries (27,62 GW)

Offshore market:



Planned: 94 entries (211,77 GW)

Approved: 0 entry (0 GW)

Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW) Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)

Provided Content:

Location



Country

Zone/District

City WGS84 coordinates

Turbines



Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of turbines Total Power

Players



Developer

Operator Owner

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900