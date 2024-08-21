Comprehensive Database Reveals Expansive Growth Of Wind Farms In Brazil
Date
8/21/2024 9:32:16 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Wind Farms Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The energy sector in Brazil is witnessing a substantial shift towards renewable energy with a significant expansion in its wind Farm portfolio. The latest data underscores Brazil's commitment to harnessing wind power, revealing a total of 1151 wind farm entries, which denotes a remarkable installed and planned capacity of 250.3 gigawatts (GW) across the country.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
Under construction: 120 entries (10,91 GW) Operational: 935 entries (27,62 GW)
Offshore market:
Planned: 94 entries (211,77 GW) Approved: 0 entry (0 GW) Under construction: 0 entry (0 GW) Operational: 0 entry (0 GW)
Provided Content:
Location
Country Zone/District City WGS84 coordinates
Turbines
Manufacturer Turbine Model Hub Height Number of turbines Total Power
Players
