Leadcoverage Ranks On Inc. 5000 List For Third Consecutive Year, Celebrating Unparalleled Growth In Supply Chain Marketing

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeadCoverage , the premier chain go-to-market (GTM) consulting group founded in 2019 by supply chain experts Kara Smith Brown and Will Haraway , today announces its inclusion in the 5000 list for the third consecutive year. This prestigious recognition by Inc. Magazine highlights the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the United States, celebrating their impressive revenue growth over the past three years. This year, LeadCoverage ranks No. 2,493 on the list and No. 123 in the state of Georgia.



"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is confirmation of the value our team brings to our supply chain clients," said Kara Smith Brown, co-founder and CEO of LeadCoverage. "Our continued growth is a direct result of how we carefully craft go-to-market strategies with data-backed insights and mathematical models. The location of our headquarters in Atlanta, along with key team members located in other major cities steeped in logistics history, gives us a significant strategic advantage to help our clients achieve sustained growth in a competitive marketplace."

According to Statista , the global supply chain management market was valued at $15.85 billion in 2020 and is projected to nearly double, reaching approximately $31 billion by 2026.

With such global growth, Gartner reports, "As executive leadership increasingly pushes for greater revenue from their supply chains, CSCOs [Chief Supply Chain Officers] can shift the supply chain's role from cost center to revenue generator by focusing their organizations on building two types of services: customer enablement services and SCaaS [Supply Chain as a Service]."

"We love our niche in the supply chain space, it's all we do every day, and we've continued to grow along with the industry," said Will Haraway, co-founder and Chief Content Officer of LeadCoverage. "Our team of industry experts is guiding its clients to the forefront of the supply chain market by delivering targeted marketing solutions that enhance their visibility, generate qualified leads, and achieve sustained, scalable revenue growth. We work every day to make our clients market leaders.”

The shift in supply chain growth strategy has translated into a search for additional revenue generation, increased visibility, diversification of suppliers , strategic partnerships, and ways to combat workforce shortages to increase resiliency . LeadCoverage has grown with these companies by building GTM models enhanced by data-derived insights to help bridge the gaps in their marketing and sales funnels, while amplifying brand awareness in the marketplace through public relations and analyst relations.

LeadCoverage's success is driven by its commitment to partner with its clients and deliver insights that are as actionable as they are insightful. The company's innovative approaches to public relations and analyst relations have secured its team as trusted counsel for clients seeking to strike a balance between measurable marketing outcomes and having an elevated share of voice in the industry. LeadCoverage's methodology of Share Good News, Track Interest, and Follow Up – and why it works so well – is the subject of Kara Smith Brown's forthcoming book,“The Revenue Engine,” set to be released Q4 of 2024.

As LeadCoverage continues to expand its footprint, the company remains focused on providing exceptional value and measurable results for its clients. This inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list serves as a milestone in LeadCoverage's continued journey of growth and innovation.

About LeadCoverage

LeadCoverage is the premier supply chain go-to-market consulting group, dedicated to driving revenue growth for our clients. We specialize in crafting GTM strategies that are grounded in data-backed insights and sophisticated mathematical models. Our proven expertise transforms businesses into market leaders, ensuring they stay ahead of the competition and achieve sustained success.

LeadCoverage's headquarters is located in the beautiful Coda building in Midtown Atlanta, adjacent to the Georgia Tech campus. This particular corridor - "Supply Chain Square” - also includes cloud warehousing company Stord, supply chain intelligence company Verusen, as well as the Georgia Tech Supply Chain & Logistics Institute.

For more information about LeadCoverage and its suite of supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics-focused marketing, public relations, and analyst relations services, please visit LeadCoverage's website .

