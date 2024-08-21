JETOUR UAE AND WORLD PADEL ACADEMY UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP ACROSS DUBAI AND ABU DHABI

(MENAFN- SOAR PR) Jetour UAE and The Elite Cars, a subsidiary of Elite Group Holding, are pleased to announce their strategic collaboration with World Padel Academy (WPA), one of the region’s premier Padel destinations. This alliance reflects Jetour’s commitment to championing an active lifestyle and fostering a strong spirit amongst the vibrant sports community through one of the region’s fastest-growing sports.



Padel, a dynamic fusion of and squash, has earned the title of the “fastest-growing in the world,” with over 250,000 new players joining annually. The sport has become a phenomenon in the Middle East and the UAE, emerging as a key hotspot for padel enthusiasts, reflecting its increasing popularity and rapid growth in the region.



“Padel is more than just a sport; it’s a lifestyle, and we are proud to be associated with the World Padel Academy, which shares our values of experience, excellence and community. From models like the adventurous T2 to the sporty X70, Jetour cars are designed to be embedded into the urban, active lifestyle of our customers” said Mr. Tamer Abu Khalaf, Partner, Elite Group Holding. “This partnership underscores our dedication to advancing sports in the UAE while connecting with our customers in a meaningful way.”



World Padel Academy, with its top-of-the-line facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Khorfakkan and opening soon in Bahrain and the United Kingdom, has been at the forefront of cultivating local and global talent, while elevating the sport within the region. As part of the partnership, Jetour will exclusively take over Court 6 in Dubai and Court 3 in Abu Dhabi, infusing the courts with Jetour’s distinctive branding and aesthetic. Moreover, Emirati star player Fares Al Janahi will represent Jetour and The Elite Cars on the court with branded gear.



“Jetour embodies my lifestyle in many ways from the brand’s dynamic to the high performance, their ethos mirrors the energy and agility I bring to the Padel court. Jetour’s commitment to innovation resonates with my own drive to push boundaries in the sport. I look forward to showcasing Jetour’s values and bringing this synergy to life on and off the court, ” said Fares Al Janahi, WPA Padel Player.



Ali Al Arif, CEO of World Padel Academy, shared their enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: "Jetour and Elite Group Holding capture the vibrant energy and spirit that defines padel as an exhilarating sport. Their pursuit of excellence and desire to foster strong connections with the sporting community and enhance the experience for players of all levels aligns seamlessly with our goal to advance padel throughout the region."







