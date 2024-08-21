THE OBEROI GROUP CELEBRATES 90 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE WITH THE LAUNCH OF THE OBEROI GROUP SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

(MENAFN- Brazenmena) Press release – Dubai, United Arab Emirates 21st August 2024— The Oberoi Group, renowned worldwide for its commitment to excellence and unparalleled hospitality, is proud to celebrate its 90th anniversary. Marking this significant milestone, The Oberoi Group announced the launch of The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program, a pioneering initiative designed to honour the legacy of its founders and nurture the next generation of hospitality leaders.

For 90 years, The Oberoi Group has set the standard for luxury and service in the hospitality industry. Founded by the visionary Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi and continued under the exemplary leadership of Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, The Oberoi Group has transcended borders, earning international acclaim and leaving an indelible mark on the global hospitality landscape.

Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi, often hailed as the father of the Indian hotel industry, built The Oberoi Group based on a commitment to quality and personalized service. Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, carried forward this legacy, emphasizing innovation, luxury, and an unwavering focus on guest satisfaction. Together, they transformed The Oberoi Group into a global icon of hospitality.

To honour the legacy of Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi and Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, The Oberoi Group will offer two distinct scholarships:

- Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi - ‘Dare to Dream’ Scholarship: Named after the pioneering founder, this scholarship is open to hotel operations employees from hotels outside The Oberoi Group in India. It aims to encourage individuals to dream big and pursue excellence in their careers, reflecting Rai Bahadur's belief in the power of ambition and hard work.

- Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi - ‘Be the Best’ Scholarship: Named in honour of the visionary leader who put India on the international luxury traveller’s map, this scholarship is available for hotel operations employees from The Oberoi Group in India and overseas. It is designed to motivate employees to strive for the highest standards of excellence in their roles, embodying Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi's commitment to setting new benchmarks in luxury and service.

The two scholarships offer an opportunity to pursue a Masters of Business Administration in Hospitality at Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL). The recipient will embark on a prestigious two-year MBA program that combines virtual learning with an immersive three-week on-site experience at the EHL campus in Lausanne, Switzerland. The recipients will also stay and experience some of the finest hotels in the world on a Best Practice Tour during each of the two years, gaining insights into global best practices in hospitality.

Mr. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and Former CEO, Niti Aayog, added, "The Oberoi Group's 90-year journey is a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in hospitality. Founded by Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi, the Group set new standards in the industry. Under Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi's leadership, the Oberoi Resorts have redefined luxury and set global benchmarks, positioning India prominently on the world stage. The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program is a worthy homage to this distinguished legacy, ensuring that future leaders uphold the Group's tradition of exceptional service and excellence."

Mr. K.B. Kachru, President – Hotels Association of India, further commented, “The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program is a transformative step towards shaping the future of hospitality in India. By empowering young talent with world-class education, The Oberoi Group is fostering innovation and excellence that will resonate across the industry. The Hotels Association of India fully endorses this inspiring initiative.”

Mr. Arjun Oberoi, Executive Chairman, The Oberoi Group commented, "The Oberoi Group has been synonymous with excellence and innovation. As we celebrate 90 years of our remarkable journey, we are proud to launch The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program. This initiative honours the legacy of our founders, Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi and Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi, by empowering exceptional individuals to become world-class hoteliers, continuing our tradition of nurturing talent and leadership in the hospitality industry."

Mr. Vikram Oberoi, CEO – The Oberoi Group emphasized the significance of the program: "As we continue to grow, we are guided by the values of Rai Bahadur Mohan Singh Oberoi and Mr. Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi. They exemplified the power of mentorship and continuous learning. The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program is a testament to their vision. By supporting and developing outstanding talent, we aim to foster innovation, leadership, and a commitment to exceptional guest experiences.”

The Oberoi Group Scholarship Program underscores The Oberoi Group’s dedication to nurturing exceptional talent and leadership within the hospitality industry. By investing in the future of hospitality, The Oberoi Group reaffirms its commitment to the development of industry leaders who will uphold and enhance the standards of global hospitality.







