To foster global collaboration in academia, Indian Institute of Management Raipur (IIM Raipur) and Birmingham City University (BCU) are excited to announce a significant new partnership aimed at enhancing collaboration in academic and research endeavours. The MOU was signed by Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, and Prof. Eileen McAuliffe, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean, Birmingham City University.

This collaboration will focus on a series of initiatives designed to enhance both teaching and research capabilities across both institutions, benefiting faculty, students, and the broader academic community. Under this agreement, the partnership between IIM Raipur and Birmingham City University will foster dynamic academic exchanges, including faculty and staff collaborations to enhance research, teaching methods, and professional development.



Professor Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur, said, "This collaboration between IIM Raipur and Birmingham City University marks a dynamic step forward, building on our vibrant and emerging legacy. With this partnership, we are creating powerful opportunities for our students and faculty, enhancing our global presence, and unlocking a future filled with innovation and success. The exchange programs will enrich our community, enabling us to forge a strong interconnected network that will drive our growth and excellence in the years to come."



Dr. Shishank Shishank, Associate Professor at Birmingham City University, stated, "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to foster global collaboration in academia. By working closely with IIM Raipur, we aim to create new opportunities for research, teaching, and student engagement that will benefit both our institutions and the wider academic community."



Dr. Mrunal Chavda, Assistant Professor at IIM Raipur, added, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Birmingham City University in this initiative. This partnership will not only enhance our academic programs but also contribute to the global exchange of knowledge and ideas, which is essential for addressing the complex challenges of our time."

Students will benefit from exchange programs and study abroad opportunities, gaining international exposure that broadens their perspectives and skills. Joint research initiatives will address global challenges, leveraging the strengths of both institutions to drive innovation. Additionally, the partnership will include organizing lectures, seminars, and conferences to promote interdisciplinary collaboration. The institutions will also share academic resources and develop joint curricula, further enriching educational offerings and exploring broader academic cooperation in areas of mutual interest.



Prof. Navneet Bhatnagar, Chairperson International Relations, IIM Raipur, said, “On behalf of the International Relations Office of IIM Raipur, I am delighted about IIM Raipur signing the MoU for academic collaboration and exchange with Birmingham City University, UK. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the commitment of IIM Raipur to global business education, promising enriched opportunities for our students and faculty through shared research, exchange programmes, and innovative academic initiatives.”

Professor Satyasiba Das, Dean External, IIM Raipur, said, “International collaboration is a critical strategic intent of IIM Raipur. With a new international partner line-up, we are steadily progressing towards an institute of excellence with international accreditation and recognition from both industry and the academic community.”



This partnership, defined by Dr. Shishank Shishank, Associate Professor at Birmingham City University, and Dr. Mrunal Chavda, Assistant Professor at IIM Raipur, marks a milestone in strengthening the academic relationship between the two institutions. The seeds of this partnership were laid by Makhan Singh, Senior Partnership Manager – India at BCU.





