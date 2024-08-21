Blinken engages in talks with Qatari premier around Gaza cease-fire proposal

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken engaged in discussions with Qatari Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani regarding the Gaza cease-fire proposal introduced by mediators last week. According to the State Department, Blinken and Al Thani emphasized that the bridging proposal put forth by negotiators effectively addresses the remaining issues, facilitating a swift implementation of the agreement. They also stressed the importance of ensuring that no party undermines the efforts to finalize the deal.



Blinken, who is on his ninth trip to the Middle East since October 7 of last year, arrived in Doha following visits to Egypt and Israel. Despite these efforts, he did not achieve a breakthrough in Gaza cease-fire discussions. In his remarks to reporters in Doha, Blinken highlighted the ongoing daily engagements between the US, Israel, and the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, who are working with the Palestinian group Hamas to finalize the bridging proposal. He underscored the urgency of reaching an agreement due to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the threat to hostages' lives.



Blinken also addressed questions regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on the Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Axis. He reiterated the US position against a long-term Israeli occupation of Gaza, noting that the agreement specifies the schedule and locations for Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) withdrawals from Gaza. Blinken emphasized that Israel has agreed to this arrangement, reinforcing the need for progress on the cease-fire discussions.

