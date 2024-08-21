du and etisalat by e& partner with Nakheel to provide fixed telecom services for major Dubai projects

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and etisalat by e&, today announced a strategic collaboration with Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding, to provide fixed services and enhance the ICT infrastructure in new developments. As part of the Taawun infrastructure deployment initiative, the agreement will cover the provision of essential telecommunications infrastructure in Nakheel’s major projects.



Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: “We look forward to delivering state-of-the-art telecom services for Nakheel's projects. This agreement solidifies our commitment to enhancing the digital experience for Nakheel and its valued customers. By offering an array of services tailored to bring convenience and empowerment to residents, communities, and the entire nation, we aim to be an essential catalyst in driving the UAE's economic, social, and digital transformation.”



Abdulla Al Mana, General Manager, etisalat by e& said: "At etisalat by e&, we are focused on advancing societies and driving innovation through industry-leading telecom solutions. Our partnership represents a collaboration of expertise, resources and unparalleled commitment to enhancing the UAE's telecom sector. Through this collaboration, we will continue to deliver the best-in-class services, driving digital transformation, improving lives and empowering societies across our operating markets."



Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding, has been instrumental in shaping Dubai into a world-class destination to live, work and visit through its innovative landmark projects, transforming land and water into vibrant, sustainable developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Through this partnership, du and Etisalat will serve the growing range of destinations and facilities, benefiting Dubai's citizens, residents and tourists.



Khalid Al Malik, Managing Director, Dubai Holding said: "We believe in enhancing the lifestyle of our residents and visitors by providing them with world-class developments, infrastructure and amenities. The strategic partnership with du and Etisalat reinforces our commitment to offering unparalleled services to our residents, and we are confident this telecom service will empower our communities to connect and engage with each other and the wider world around them with ease and efficiency.”



The Taawun initiative not only provides consumer and enterprise customers with increased flexibility but also aligns with the UAE government's long-term vision of developing smart infrastructure and fostering a strong telecom sector. As part of this initiative, there will be healthy competition at the retail service level between both operators. Under this arrangement, both du and Etisalat will have equal access to offer fixed services and collaboratively unify the telecom infrastructure for these developments. As a result, end-users can expect to receive exceptional services and a broader range of options, all aimed at enhancing their overall telecom experience.





