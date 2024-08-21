XP Brings Back Artist Management Bootcamp in its 2nd Edition: Online Submission for Candidates Is Open Till September 7

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) XP is thrilled to announce the return of its pioneering Artist Management Bootcamp (AMB), an initiative aimed at shaping the future of the MENA region’s ecosystem, in its 2nd edition. Setting to take place from November 10-14 and November 17-21, applications for AMB opened online in July, with a campaign introducing the program and its benefits. The online submission for this year’s edition is open till Saturday, September 7.



As one of the leading XP initiatives, AMB reflects MDLBEAST’s commitment to fostering talent and supporting the growth of the regional music ecosystem. Building on the success of its inaugural launch last year, this virtual two-week bootcamp is designed to cultivate the next generation of music industry leaders by equipping aspiring artist managers with the essential skills and knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic world of music management.



Ahmed Almomen, Lead of the Artist Management Bootcamp, expressed enthusiasm about the program: “AMB is here to make an impact on the music industry in the MENA region by equipping music enthusiasts and industry professionals with the tools to pursue artist management as a career. This bootcamp is a game-changer for anyone looking to enter the music industry and kickstart their artist management career. By fostering growth, we’re not just investing in individual careers but in the broader music ecosystem, ensuring a sustainable and thriving industry.”



The AMB offers an unparalleled opportunity for participants to learn from industry experts through a comprehensive curriculum that covers all facets of artist management.



The initiative aims to elevate the MENA region’s music industry by empowering managers to support artists effectively, ensuring sustainable success not only for themselves but for the entire music ecosystem. Moreover, top candidates will be offered internship opportunities



within MDLBEAST Records, and major labels as part of their journey towards becoming industry leaders in artist management.

Key Features of the Artist Management Bootcamp:

● Comprehensive Curriculum: Covering 11 key learning areas essential for artist management, including contract negotiation, career development strategies, brand management, digital marketing, financial planning, artist mental health, fan engagement, touring logistics, intellectual property rights, revenue streams, and business scaling.



● Industry Expert Mentors: Participants will gain insights from some of the music industry’s most experienced professionals, including artists, managers, and executives who have navigated the complexities of the global music landscape. Furthermore, major labels have confirmed their participation and will host sessions within the program, enriching the learning experience with their industry expertise and insights.



● Virtual Learning: The bootcamp is a virtual program providing networking opportunities, flexibility, and practical experience. Participants will engage in classroom sessions, interactive group activities, and hands-on projects that simulate real-world scenarios.



● Certification and XP Access: Graduates will receive a certification and exclusive access to XP Music Futures, including networking sessions, live performances, and the certification ceremony, which celebrates the achievements of participants and connects them with key industry stakeholders.





● Potential Internship Opportunities: Top performers may secure internships at MDLBEAST Records and major labels, and the possibility of being matched with emerging artists. These internships provide a gateway to practical experience, enabling participants to apply their newly acquired skills in real-world settings.





