Juniper Networks Unveils First Blueprint for Accelerating AI-Native Network Platform Adoption, Delivering up to 9x Faster Time to Value

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – August 21, 2024 – Juniper Networks® (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native Networking, today announced its unique Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration to streamline and accelerate each stage of adoption of the company’s leading AI-Native Networking Platform. With this comprehensive framework, which includes free education to quickly ramp knowledge and skills with limited resources, exclusive trial offers to easily validate the benefits of Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform solutions, flexible licensing to simplify procurement and innovative support services to expedite deployment and enable optimized ongoing performance, customers and partners can build trust in AI and the cloud and accelerate time-to-value for Juniper’s entire secure networking portfolio, from campus and branch to data center and wide-area networking (WAN).

Juniper’s AI-Native Networking Platform is purpose-built to leverage industry-leading AIOps that enable exceptional end-user experiences and simplified, end-to-end operator experiences. The platform leverages the right data, the right real-time responses and the right infrastructure, enabling every connection to be reliable, measurable and secure for every device, user, application and asset. Benefits of the Juniper AI-Native Networking Platform include up to 85 percent reduction in OPEX and up to 90 percent fewer network trouble tickets. With the Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration, customers and partners can reap similar benefits of up to 9x faster deployments.

Building Trust in AI

The complexity of today’s distributed IT and application environments is matched by the relentless demands and high expectations of them from users and business leaders. This pressures CIOs to ensure that the network—across multiple domains—can deliver consistently excellent experiences, which are closely tied to key business goals. AIOps is highly effective in enabling exceptional network experiences, but many organizations remain uncertain how to tap into the value of AI, confused and distracted by un-proven claims and market hype.

To help mitigate this uncertainty, Juniper’s Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration simplifies how enterprises can reap the proven benefits of its AI-Native Networking Platform across all phases of solution evaluation, design, deployment, adoption and operation.

The Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration currently comprises:

Learn: Targeted training courses designed to make the journey to an AI-Native Networking Platform faster, easier and more efficient

Juniper offers the only AI in Networking course for Business Leaders, a complimentary course which explores how AIOps can be used strategically to optimize network operations, driving exponential business value while saving time, money and valuable resources.

In addition, Juniper has a range of hands-on classes and actionable certifications that help IT practitioners plan and start their AI-Native Networking Platform journey with confidence. These cover key products and technologies such as AIOps, wireless, switching, routing, security, cloud and automation. These Juniper classes are being offered free-of-charge as part of the Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration.



Try: Limited time offers make it easy to “kick the tires” with Juniper AI-Native products

Juniper provides a range of programs available to qualified applicants that make it exceptionally easy and cost-effective to try out various solutions within the Juniper AI-Native Networking Platform. Examples include:

• Wireless: Free Access Point and 90 Day trial of Juniper’s wireless assurance software (available in the US only).

• Full stack (campus and branch): AI on US provides a restricted amount of Access Points and software packaged and heavily discounted for a recommended US$250*.

• Data center: Advanced license for Juniper Apstra data center assurance software for the cost of a standard license. Also, customers and partners are welcome to access the industry's first Ops4AI Lab, hosted by Juniper, to easily validate performance and functionality of their AI models and workloads.

• WAN routing: Free Flexible Service Credits to apply towards migration services and training, free first year of support including Juniper Support Insights, plus free 3-year trial of the Juniper® Paragon Automation (2.0) Platform.

• Security: Buy one year’s security subscription, get two years free.

• Juniper Support Insights: Free-of-charge support offer to enhance customer support experience.

• * Recommended price and for information purposes only. The actual purchase price is determined by the Juniper Authorized Reseller and customer.



Buy: Flexible purchasing options, including new Enterprise Agreements, to fit individual requirements

Juniper offers flexible licensing, with subscription options with various terms, depending upon the product. In addition, the following purchasing options drive even more flexibility for customers and partners:

• Enterprise Agreements: New custom and packaged Enterprise Agreement (EA) options make it easy to manage a large number of licenses with staggered deployment on a coterminous basis.

• Network as a Service (NaaS): Juniper provides the ability to procure networks via a periodic payment plan or fixed-term subscriptions, via its Managed Network Partners.



Design, Deploy and Operate: Introducing AI Care Services, Redefining Delivery of Support Services, plus Juniper Validated Designs



Juniper is announcing new next-generation AI-Native services for Campus and Branch, Juniper AI Care Services, that leverage AI to transform how support services are delivered, enhancing efficiency and elevating customer satisfaction.

Customers can design and deploy Mist solutions for wired, wireless, and SD-WAN networks with confidence and speed using Juniper Mist AI Accelerate Service, which provides assistance and expertise to help realize benefits immediately and improve time to value. Juniper Data Center Deployment Services utilize Juniper’s exceptional professional services organization to blueprint, validate, and deploy new data center network infrastructure using Juniper Apstra. Similarly, for our WAN solutions, Juniper Paragon Automation Deployment Services provide a fast track for enabling business outcomes.

Juniper Validated Designs (JVDs) are detailed implementation documents that give new customers confidence that their chosen solution and topology is well characterized, well tested, repeatable and can be successfully deployed in good time. All JVDs are proven, real-world integrated solutions, tested in best practice designs based on specific platforms and software versions.

Juniper AI Care Services transform the support experience across the full life cycle from manual and reactive to automated and proactive. Depending on the service level chosen, Juniper AI Care services include 24/7 remote technical support and insights, dedicated solution onboarding support and knowledge transfer webinars, Juniper Support Insights, a single-point-of-contact service advocate for proactive account management, proactive health checks and comprehensive deployment services that cover design, deployment and validation.

Supporting Quotes:

“It used to take an engineer and a field technician 30 minutes per AP, on average, to deploy a Wi-Fi network in a building with our prior vendor’s system. Now, with Mist, our technicians alone can install APs on site and have them providing service in about three minutes. Mist’s API, Installer APP and ZTP process. have given us the ability to install and upgrade APs, for an over nine times faster deployment, which means a 9x faster value on our investment.”

- Bryan Ward, Lead Network Engineer, Dartmouth College

"Our innovative, proven and dynamic solutions are the centerpiece that enables the successful enterprise adoption of AI-Native Networking. Juniper’s new Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration perfectly complements our industry-leading portfolio with a package to guide CIOs and their teams through the journey, addressing potential commercial, technical and operational hurdles each step of the way. This practical, holistic approach helps enterprises to make every connection count for their users.”

- Jeff Aaron, GVP Product Marketing, Juniper Networks

“Often, taking the first step with new technologies is the most difficult one. The Juniper Blueprint for AI-Native Acceleration helps customers speed their time-to-value with the AI-Native Networking Platform, while also improving their comfort and confidence in adopting this new technology.”

- Bob Laliberte, Principal Analyst, theCUBE Research

