Tubular Skylights Market Size, Share, Industry Growth | Analysis 2024-32

(MENAFN- Meridian market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Tubular Skylights Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Tubular Skylights Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Tubular Skylights Market?
The global tubular skylights market size reached US$ 439.9 million in 2023. The market to reach US$ 730.7 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.
What are Tubular Skylights?
A tubular skylight, also known as a sun tunnel or light tube, is a cylindrical device designed to capture natural sunlight from the roof and channel it into interior spaces using a reflective tube. Made of highly reflective materials like polished metal or aluminum-polyester combinations, the tube directs sunlight downwards. A diffuser at the end of the tube evenly disperses the light, providing a natural and energy-efficient lighting solution. Tubular skylights are favored for their ability to bring natural light into areas where traditional windows or skylights are impractical, such as interior rooms or spaces with limited roof access. They offer benefits such as reducing the need for artificial lighting, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of a space, and potentially lowering energy costs.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Tubular Skylights industry?
The tubular skylight market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The tubular skylight market is expanding rapidly due to growing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and increased focus on sustainable construction. Tubular skylights provide a cost-effective method for bringing natural light into buildings, reducing the reliance on artificial lighting and lowering energy consumption. Market growth is further fueled by advancements in technology, including improved reflective materials and efficient light diffusion methods, enhancing the effectiveness and versatility of tubular skylights. Hence, all these factors contribute to tubular skylight market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
• Rigid Tube Skylights
• Flexible Tube Skylights
By Material Type:
• Metal
• Plastic
• Glass
By Light Source:
• Natural Light
• LED Light Integration
By Installation Type:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
By Application:
• Residential Buildings
• Commercial Buildings
• Industrial Buildings
• Educational Institutions
• Healthcare Facilities
• Retail Spaces
• Others
By End-User:
• Architects and Designers
• Contractors and Builders
• Homeowners
• Others
By Distribution Channel:
• Direct Sales
• Distributors
• E-commerce
By Price Range:
• Economy
• Mid-range
• Premium
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
• United States
• Canada
Europe:
• Germany
• United Kingdom
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Russia
• Poland
• BENELUX
• NORDIC
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• ASEAN
• Australia & New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• United Arab Emirates
• Israel
• Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
• Solatube International Inc.
• Velux Group
• Natural Light Energy Systems
• Sunoptics, Inc. (Acuity Brands)
• Brighten Up Series
• Fakro
• Solar Industries, Inc.
• ODL Tubular Skylights
• SolaMaster
