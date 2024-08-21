Irrigation Accessories Market Size, Growth & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Irrigation Accessories Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Irrigation Accessories Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Irrigation Accessories Market?



The global irrigation accessories market size reached US$ 51.8 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 76.9 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during 2024-2032.



What are Irrigation Accessories?



Irrigation accessories play crucial roles in agricultural and landscaping irrigation systems, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of water distribution. These components encompass valves, filters, emitters, timers, and sensors. Valves regulate water flow, while filters eliminate impurities that may obstruct the system. Emitters deliver water directly to plant roots, reducing waste. Timers automate irrigation schedules, ensuring consistent watering. Sensors monitor soil moisture levels, facilitating adjustments to watering schedules based on environmental conditions. Collectively, these accessories conserve water, promote plant health, and optimize irrigation practices.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Irrigation Accessories industry?



The irrigation accessories market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The irrigation accessories market is experiencing growth due to rising needs for effective water management in agriculture and landscaping. Key components like valves, filters, emitters, timers, and sensors are contributing to this expansion, emphasizing water conservation and improved crop productivity. Technological progress, such as smart irrigation systems enabling remote monitoring and control, is also shaping market dynamics. Increasing awareness of sustainable water usage, particularly in water-stressed regions, is further driving the adoption of irrigation accessories. Hence, all these factors contribute to irrigation accessories market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:

• Sprinklers

• Drip Irrigation Systems

• Irrigation Valves

• Irrigation Timers

• Irrigation Filters

• Micro Irrigation Systems

• Irrigation Fittings

• Others



By Application:

• Agriculture

• Residential

• Commercial

• Sports Fields

• Golf Courses

• Others



By End-User:

• Farmers

• Landscapers

• Greenhouses

• Nursery and Garden Centers

• Municipalities

• Others



Segmentation By Region:



North America:

• United States

• Canada



Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• BENELUX

• NORDIC

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

• Netafim Ltd.

• The Toro Company

• Rain Bird Corporation

• Hunter Industries

• Lindsay Corporation

• Valmont Industries, Inc.

• Nelson Irrigation Corporation

• Rivulis Irrigation

• T-L Irrigation Company



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



