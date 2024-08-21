Industrial Automation Cable Market Size, Share & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Industrial Automation Cable Market: Global Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Industrial Automation Cable Market Trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Industrial Automation Cable Market?



The global industrial automation cable market size reached US$ 9.2 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 19.2 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2024-2032.



What are Industrial Automation Cable?



Industrial automation cables are cables specifically created for use in automated manufacturing processes, facilitating the transmission of power, control, and communication signals between various devices like sensors, actuators, and controllers. These cables are built to endure harsh industrial conditions, including exposure to oil, chemicals, and extreme temperatures. They are designed to offer high flexibility, abrasion resistance, and protection against electromagnetic interference (EMI), ensuring dependable performance in automated systems. These cables are vital for maintaining the efficiency and reliability of automated processes across industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and robotics.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Industrial Automation Cable industry?



The industrial automation market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The market for industrial automation cables is experiencing consistent growth, propelled by the expanding implementation of automation in industries like automotive, manufacturing, and oil and gas. These cables are essential for transmitting power, control, and communication signals within automated systems, ensuring their smooth and dependable operation. Factors such as the requirement for cables with high flexibility, resistance to harsh industrial conditions, and reliable data transmission capabilities are driving the market's expansion. Moreover, the increasing pace of industrialization, particularly in developing countries, is anticipated to further drive the demand for industrial automation cables in the foreseeable future. Hence, all these factors contribute to industrial automation market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Product Type:

• Ethernet Cables

• Fieldbus Cables

• Servo Cables

• Robot Cables

• Others



By Cable Type:

• Copper Cables

• Fiber Optic Cables



Application Industry

• Automotive

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Power

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace & Defense

• Chemicals & Petrochemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food & Beverage

• Others



By Sales Channel:

• Direct Sales

• Distributor Sales



Segmentation By Region:



North America:

• United States

• Canada



Europe:

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Poland

• BENELUX

• NORDIC

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• ASEAN

• Australia & New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Israel

• Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



• Belden Inc.

• Prysmian Group

• Nexans S.A.

• General Cable Technologies Corporation

• Lapp Group

• Leoni AG

• Southwire Company, LLC

• Anixter International Inc.

• Alpha Wire



