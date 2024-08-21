Samsung Electronics Unveils Groundbreaking, Glasses-Free ‘Odyssey 3D’ Gaming Monitor at Gamescom 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) - Innovative Odyssey 3D monitor delivers immersive glasses-free 3D gaming with Eye Tracking and View Mapping



Samsung Co., Ltd. today announced the unveiling of its latest gaming monitors with a particular focus on the groundbreaking Odyssey 3D, which offers glasses-free 3D viewing, at Gamescom 2024 in Cologne, Germany.



Gamescom 2024, held from August 21 to 25, is the world’s largest gaming and features more than 1,400 exhibitors, including hardware, software, and game content producers. will showcase its high-end gaming monitors — including the new Odyssey 3D and models from the Odyssey G6, G8 and G9 series — at its booth, which spans 800m2 and is the company’s largest and most immersive booth to date.



“We are thrilled to present our glasses-free 3D gaming monitor at Gamescom, the world's largest gaming exhibition,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Business Team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung remains committed to leading the premium gaming monitor market by continuously developing cutting-edge technologies that enhance the gaming experience.”





Glasses-Free 3D Gaming With Odyssey 3D



The Odyssey 3D's innovative light field display (LFD) technology creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens on the front panel. Combined with Eye Tracking and View Mapping technology, Odyssey 3D ensures an optimized 3D experience without the need for separate 3D glasses. Eye Tracking monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, while View Mapping continuously adjusts the image to enhance depth perception.



The Odyssey 3D can seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D modes based on the user's preference. Offered in 27” and 37” sizes, it features a 4K resolution display, a rapid 1ms gray-to-gray(GTG) response time, and a high refresh rate of 165Hz, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted gameplay without any afterimages or interruptions.



Additionally, the Odyssey 3D comes with an ergonomic design featuring a Height Adjustment Stand (HAS), tilt capabilities, FreeSync Premium, one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 ports. The monitor was honored with the Best of Innovation award in the Gaming & eSports category at CES 2024.





Gaming Experiences Available at Gamescom 2024



At Gamescom 2024, Samsung will offer an exclusive experience for attendees through partnerships with leading game developers. In the immersive Odyssey experience zone, visitors will be able to enjoy the latest Odyssey gaming monitor lineup, including the Odyssey OLED G8 with UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and the Odyssey OLED G6 with QHD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate, as well as the 57" dual UHD Odyssey Neo G9.



At the Samsung booth, visitors can also experience the following monitors paired with highly anticipated games for ultimate immersion:

• Odyssey 3D: The Odyssey 3D will provide an unparalleled 3D environment for visitors to explore KRAFTON’s inZOI, a life simulation game that boasts its realistic graphics, offering a truly immersive gaming experience. This exclusive preview gives gamers a firsthand look at the next generation of gaming technology and innovation. Odyssey 3D’s fast response times and high refresh rates ensure smooth action, a deeply engaging narrative.

• Odyssey OLED G8: The rich colors and large display of the Odyssey OLED G8 elevate HoYoverse’s Genshin Impact, providing gamers with dynamic visuals and fluid gameplay that enhance the fast-paced action and storytelling.

• Odyssey Neo G9 & OLED G9: With a massive, ultra-wide screen and high-resolution display, the Odyssey Neo G9 and OLED G9 deliver an epic experience in Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft: The War Within, offering gamers an expansive field of view and crystal-clear details that make every new adventure feel truly immersive. World of Warcraft will be played by some of Europe’s top content creators. Fans will be able to play some of Blizzard’s other beloved games, including Overwatch 2 and Hearthstone.



Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to enjoy these top-of-the-line gaming monitors by playing the highly anticipated titles mentioned — some of which will be available to play even before their official releases.





Expanding the 2024 Odyssey OLED Lineup



Samsung has announced the expansion of its highly acclaimed Odyssey OLED lineup, which features the introduction of three new models: the Odyssey OLED G95SD, G93SD and G85SD.



• The Odyssey OLED G9 series, including the G95SD and G93SD models, delivers an immersive experience with dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution, a 32:9 ultra-wide screen ratio, 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time.

• The 34” Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SD model) offers ultra-wide QHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, a 21:9 screen ratio, 1,800R curved design, Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, a 175Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms GTG response time.



Building on the success of the Odyssey OLED G6 and G8 introduced in June, Samsung now offers OLED monitors ranging from 27” to 49” — including the new widescreen models — further diversifying its comprehensive OLED portfolio and providing a wider range of options for gamers.



The new Odyssey OLED models incorporate Samsung’s proprietary OLED Safeguard to prevent burn-ins and OLED Glare Free technology to minimize light reflection, ensuring a superior viewing experience. Additionally, the Odyssey OLED G9 (G95D model) was named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories at CES 2024.



Samsung Electronics continues to lead the global gaming monitor market, holding the No.1 brand position for five consecutive years. The company also ranked in #1 in 2024 Q1 according to recent IDC data. In Q1 2024, Samsung captured a 20.6% global market share in this category and led the European gaming monitor market with a 24.2% share by revenue, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).



