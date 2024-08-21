Pro-Palestinian Bassem Youssef’s X account disappears after post on antisemitism

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the X account of Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef, who boasted nearly 12 million followers, was unexpectedly removed. The reason for the disappearance of his account remains unclear at this time. Youssef’s final post before the account was taken down addressed the issue of antisemitism, highlighting how the accusation has been used to silence discussions and intimidate individuals. In his post, he expressed his views on how the term has been overused to suppress conversations, asking his followers if they were still afraid of being labeled antisemitic by Zionists.



Despite the removal of his X account, Youssef’s Instagram profile remains active. His last post on that platform was made approximately 16 hours ago. Many celebrities, including Youssef, often have professional teams managing their social media presence, which might explain the continued activity on his Instagram account. Last October, Youssef gained significant attention for an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, where he humorously and critically addressed Israel's military actions in Gaza. His critique resonated widely, especially given his personal connection through his wife, Hala Diab, who is from Gaza and has also been vocal about the situation.



Youssef, a former cardiothoracic surgeon, has been living and working in the United States since around 2015. His departure from X leaves a void for many who followed his sharp, satirical commentary on global and political issues. The reasons behind the account’s removal are still under investigation, and it remains to be seen how this will affect his social media presence and future public engagements.

MENAFN21082024000045015839ID1108585257