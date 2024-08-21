Iran denies accusations from US alleging Tehran’s interference in upcoming elections

(MENAFN) Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations issued a strong denial on Tuesday regarding recent accusations from Washington alleging Tehran’s interference in the upcoming US presidential election. The mission dismissed the allegations as baseless and lacking any credibility. The statement from the Iranian mission rejected the claims made by US authorities and emphasized that they were unfounded.



The allegations surfaced on Monday when the Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in conjunction with other intelligence agencies, accused Iran of attempting to hack into the presidential campaigns of former President Donald Trump and the Biden-Harris team. This accusation was part of a broader set of claims about foreign interference in US electoral processes.



In response to these allegations, Iran's mission challenged the US government to present concrete evidence supporting its claims. The statement issued by the mission demanded that if the US government genuinely believes in the validity of its accusations, it should provide relevant evidence for scrutiny. The Iranian authorities asserted that they would respond appropriately if such evidence were produced.



Iran reiterated its position on the matter, underscoring its lack of interest in meddling in US electoral affairs. The Iranian mission reaffirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has neither the intention nor the motive to interfere in the US presidential election, a stance it has consistently maintained in previous statements.

