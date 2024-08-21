Relay Unveils Relayx, A New Era For Relay With Unprecedented Redundant Network Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following Relay's rapid growth to 5,000+ businesses, RelayX expands its lineup to improve the performance and safety of industrial frontline teams

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay , the cloud-based known for displacing traditional two-way radios and standalone panic buttons, today announced the release of RelayX.

RelayX features unprecedented redundant connectivity, designed to provide teams across manufacturing, warehousing, hospitality & healthcare with a simple and powerful platform to manage the unplanned complexities of frontline work. RelayX is powered by a revolutionary array of 5G/4G LTE cellular, Private LTE, LoRa, and Wi-Fi connectivity. RelayX 's patented software platform seamlessly weaves these connections together to create an ultra-redundant, turnkey network that results in unprecedented reliability that frontline teams can leverage for communication, worker safety, and operational insights.

RelayX is a major expansion of Relay's hardware lineup. RelayX opens the door for operators in the harshest frontline environments to leverage the platform's communication and safety advantages.

The launch of RelayX represents a major evolution in Relay's offering - one that accelerates the expansion of their platform into industrial frontline work. This announcement punctuates four years of rapid growth following the release of Relay's enterprise software platform and flagship device, Relay+, in 2020, which is now deployed in over 5,000 businesses nationwide. Relay's rapid growth has led to it being recognized in the upper quartile of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

RelayX's groundbreaking advancements in connectivity, durability, and audio quality were developed for the most challenging frontline environments, particularly manufacturing plants and distribution centers, where productivity is impacted when associates and leaders can't effectively coordinate exceptions to scheduled work.

"Frontline workers are 80% of the global workforce and are the lifeblood of our economy, yet they remain highly under-served and largely disconnected from the power of the cloud in their daily work experiences. At Relay, it's our mission to connect these frontline teams with simple, yet powerful tools that improve communication, enhance safety, and drive better operational insights," said Relay CEO Chris Chuang. "RelayX is a huge step forward in advancing that mission.

RelayX allows us to bring the capabilities of the Relay platform to more frontline teams, especially in industries like manufacturing and distribution.

Frontline teams in these environments will not only love RelayX's connectivity but also its loud, clear audio, and incredible durability. Now, more than ever, frontline businesses need an edge - something that will help them improve both their team's performance and safety - we think RelayX can be that edge."

For frontline businesses, the complexity of technology is a huge barrier to adoption.

A recent survey conducted by Relay of 250 industrial leaders found that "ease of use" was the number one criterion influencing new technology selection (67%), well above the features the technology provides (16%), indicating that frontline teams want powerful technology, but they don't want the complexity that often accompanies it.

Relay uniquely delivers this balance: powerful tools that leverage sophisticated technology, but are delivered in a form factor that is simple for users and a system that is reliable and simple to manage.

Keeping workers connected is another pain point that prevents frontline businesses from performing at their best.

In Relay's survey, 26% of businesses cited connectivity or range limitations as the number one impediment to productivity when using conventional two-way radios. RelayX was designed to address these challenges, with a layered approach utilizing not one, but many networks simultaneously.

RelayX combines multiple 4G/5G networks, Private LTE, LoRa, and Wi-Fi into one resilient connection - creating an ultra-redundant, turnkey network that drives unprecedented reliability.



RelayX was designed to meet the demands of even the harshest working environments.

RelayX has industrial-grade durability, having received IP68 and MIL-STD-810H certifications, meaning it is drop-tolerant, submersible, and dust-resistant. RelayX's audio system allows it to deliver audio that is loud and clear in very loud environments, using its high-output dual speakers, three digital microphones, and enhanced background noise cancellation. RelayX features a high-contrast OLED screen, which is clearly visible even in bright sun making it usable inside and out.

In addition to its advanced connectivity and durability, RelayX could be the last device you need to buy for your team. Each RelayX ships with a

3-year limited warranty that includes proactive device health monitoring and no-cost upgrades to equivalent models on qualifying plans after 3 years. Most frontline businesses spend too much time managing, maintaining, and replacing their technology, which drags down their overall productivity and distracts workers. With RelayX, Relay aims to make the ownership experience simple and worry-free.

"The new RelayX device includes a dramatic upgrade in cell service and speaker sound," said Frank Debellis, Inventory Manager of Ace Endico, an innovative specialty food distributor, who has been using RelayX as part of Relay's early access program. "The new digital display screen makes it easier for all users wherever they are located. The other feature that we use...is the translation feature. This is beneficial for multiple languages, making it easier to communicate with new hires.

The Relay device has significantly improved our safety and security by introducing a panic alert feature. Panic alerts have taken safety and security to the next level with a press of a button. Relay has simplified our company's communication, making a significant difference in a fast-paced environment where employees are constantly in motion," added Gary Peloso, Food Safety Manager at Ace Endico.

The release of RelayX comes on the heels of Relay's $42 million Series B funding announcement led by G2 Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors including Wind River Ventures and Sovereign's Capital. In April of this year was the release of Relay's new translation product, TeamTranslateTM, which uses AI to automatically detect and translate voice and text messages between team members across 30 different languages.

About Relay

Relay is a cloud-based technology platform that helps frontline teams improve communications, increase employee safety, and improve their productivity. Relay helps frontline teams digitally transform their operations with the modern tools that support actionable real-time data needed to track performance and improve their operations. Software has not yet transformed the frontline world, and Relay is on a mission to change that. For more information, visit

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Relay Inc.