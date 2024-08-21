Cloud Industry Veteran Robert Partee Joins Guidehouse

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New partner leader brings 30-plus years of experience to firm's growing cloud solutions team

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has named Robert Partee its new cloud solutions leader. Joining the firm as a new partner on the leadership team, Partee adds talent depth to Guidehouse's fast-growing Digital services segment.

A cloud veteran with over 30 years of experience, Partee will oversee the development and execution of Guidehouse's cloud strategy, including cloud migration, infrastructure modernization, and the integration of emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning. He will also play a key role in guiding clients through their digital transformation journeys, ensuring they achieve optimal business outcomes with secure, scalable, and cost-effective cloud solutions.

"Rob's proven track record in leading large-scale cloud initiatives aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organizations through technology," said Guidehouse's Digital Services Segment Leader Paul Phaneuf. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team and look forward to witnessing his leadership deliver even greater value to our clients as they navigate the complexities of cloud adoption and digital transformation."

Partee has led and provided IT direction on cloud transformation engagements for a broad range of organizations. With a market-wide focus on cloud advisory and transformation, he provides cloud-first, strategic guidance to clients embracing the use of cloud services across their businesses. Previously, he developed and grew the southeast and east region cloud delivery practice for a major public cloud provider.

"I am excited to lead Guidehouse's cloud solutions practice during this pivotal time," added Partee. "Cloud technology is transforming the way businesses operate, and Guidehouse is well-positioned to help clients drive successful digital and cloud transformation initiatives to capitalize on these opportunities. I look forward to working with the talented team here to deliver innovative solutions that drive real business impact."

Guidehouse continues to strengthen its leadership team and invest in top talent as part of its broader strategy to secure its position as a premier consulting partner in the digital age. The addition of Partee as cloud solutions leader is a testament to the firm's dedication to driving client success through innovation and technology-enabled excellence.

