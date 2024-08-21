Grubhub Campus Dining Adds 60+ University Partners Ahead Of 2024-2025 School Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Adoption of innovative solutions like Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, reusable containers and robot delivery continues to grow

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub announced today the expansion of its Campus Dining business to more than 60 across the country. Grubhub Campus Dining is the higher-ed-focused part of Grubhub's business that serves college students and directly integrates mobile ordering into campus meal plans. Last year was the strongest yet for Grubhub Campus Dining, and with these new additions, Grubhub now reaches half a million new students and serves a total of more than four and a half million students.

New campus partners include the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Tampa, the University of Missouri, Howard University and Tulane University. With the addition of these campuses, Grubhub now works with more than 360 universities, up 21 percent from last year.

"Coming off of a strong 2023-2024 school year, I'm very proud that we're continuing to significantly grow our campus footprint and see such strong adoption of our additional services and solutions with our partners," said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of Grubhub Campus. "We see further opportunity in the campus space, and we're proud to play a role in how students and faculty dine. Our technology allows our partners to operate their dining facilities more efficiently by providing them with the ability to get diners through lines faster and provide a broad range of pickup and delivery innovations."

Automated delivery with robots

Grubhub partners with Cartken, Kiwibot and Starship to provide robot delivery on college campuses and is expanding to nearly a dozen more schools this semester. New additions include the University of Mississippi, Prairie View A&M University, Howard University, the University of New Mexico and the University of Houston.

Robot delivery is currently found on more than 20 campuses-including The Ohio State University, the University of Arizona, the University of Notre Dame and the University of North Dakota-where hundreds of thousands of orders have been delivered via robots to date.

Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology

Ursinus College, the University of Virginia and Lindenwood University are deploying Amazon's Just Walk Out technology on campuses this fall. Ahead of last year's fall semester, Grubhub brought Amazon's Just Walk Out technology to its campus partners to enhance the dining experience. This technology allows users to shop at campus convenience stores and skip the checkout line. At the same time, payment is automatically deducted from their meal plan, declining account balance, or other linked Grubhub payment methods. Schools that have already adopted this technology include Stevens Institute of Technology, Montclair State University and Loyola University Maryland.

Sustainable dining solutions

Grubhub partners with Topanga , a leading reusable packaging management platform, to bring a sustainable dining solution to its campus partners. Through Topanga's ReusePass program , students can select reusable packaging at checkout and have their meals packaged in a reusable container, utilizing Topanga's track-and-trace technology.

Virginia Tech and the State University of New York at New Paltz are deploying this technology this semester. Schools that already use this technology include California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, The Ohio State University, Colorado State University, Boston University, The University of Delaware and Brandeis University.

Grubhub Campus Dining

With Grubhub Campus Dining, campuses can choose the solution that works best for them-whether it's mobile integration, on- or off-campus ordering, or both. Students can easily find both on- and off-campus dining options and view their available balance on their campus homepage within the Grubhub mobile app. These solutions help campuses increase the value of their dining services by providing students with more flexibility in how and when they use their dining plans.

And for even greater value, students whose schools are partnered with Grubhub are eligible to receive Grubhub+ Student for free . That means $0 delivery fees and lower service fees on eligible orders, 5 percent back in Grubhub+ credit on off-campus pickup orders, exclusive deals and more. For more information on Grubhub Campus Dining, please visit here .

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of

Just Eat Takeaway (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

SOURCE Grubhub