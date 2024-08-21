JUSTPAID.IO, AI REVENUE PLATFORM, LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING INVESTOR UPDATE TOOL TO STREAMLINE FOUNDER REPORTING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JustPaid , the leading management for startups, announced today the launch of its new investor update tool, a revolutionary solution designed to simplify the time-consuming process of drafting investor reports.

The JustPaid investor update tool leverages advanced AI to automatically aggregate financial data from a company's accounts and accounting software, presenting the information in a clear and visually appealing format.

"Every startup founder faces the challenge of providing regular updates to their investors, which can take hours to prepare," says Daniel Kivatinos, Co-Founder of JustPaid . "Our new investor update tool aims to make this process seamless, allowing founders to generate comprehensive reports in a matter of minutes."

The tool's unique features include:



Customizable templates that allow founders to easily input key updates and metrics.

Automated financial summaries that provide investors with a detailed overview of the company's performance. Intuitive data visualization tools, including dynamic charts and graphs, to enhance the reporting experience.

"Investors often struggle to understand the complex mechanics of a business, so providing them with clear, data-driven insights is crucial," says Vinay Pinnaka, Co-Founder of JustPaid. "Our investor update tool addresses this challenge by making it easy for founders to deliver comprehensive, visually compelling reports."

Priced at just $20 per month, the JustPaid investor update tool is designed to be accessible to startups of all sizes, from early-stage ventures to more established companies. The tool seamlessly integrates with JustPaid's broader suite of financial management solutions, offering a comprehensive platform for founders to streamline their operations and better serve their investors.

"This product is a game-changer for founders who want to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time growing their business," Kivatinos added. "We're excited to empower our customers with the tools they need to effectively communicate with their investors and drive their companies forward."

The JustPaid investor update tool is available now, for desktop and iPhone, and for more information or to sign up, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" justpai , and follow along on YouTube .

About JustPaid:

JustPaid is a financial management platform designed specifically for startups and small businesses. Founded in 2023 by Daniel Kivatinos, Anelya Grant and Vinay Pinnaka, JustPaid offers a suite of tools and services to help founders streamline their operations, manage their finances, and make data-driven decisions.

