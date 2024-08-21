(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 78% of Parents Believe That When Children Don't Get the Proper Support in School, It Impacts Other Aspects of Their Lives

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood, a leading nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and support to the more than 70 million people in the United States who have and thinking differences (LTD), such as

ADHD and dyslexia, today released findings from its "2024 Back-to-School Survey" conducted by The Harris Poll. The survey found that nine in 10 of all parents with a child in school (89%) are stressed about back-to-school season. Among those with a child who has an LTD, that number is much higher (96%). Moreover, the vast majority of those parents agree that neurodivergent students are often misunderstood by their peers (82%) and their teachers (76%), but more than half (53%) also agree that they are less worried about stigmas this year compared to previous years.

Understood's 2024 back-to-school survey

Continue ReadingView PDF

"More and more kids and adults are being evaluated and identified as neurodivergent, which is a good thing," said Dr. Andrew Kahn, Understood's associate director of behavior change, and expertise. "Social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram, have amplified the voices of neurodivergent individuals and their advocates, fostering greater understanding and support."

While there is greater acceptance and openness to discuss LTDs such as ADHD and dyslexia, the new survey found that four in five parents (81%) agree that not all parents are excited to send their kids back to school - a sentiment shared among parents both with (82%) and without (80%) children who have any LTDs. Notably, parents who have a child with LTDs are more likely than parents who do not have children with LTDs to feel stressed (36% vs. 19%), overwhelmed (33% vs. 17%), unprepared (29% vs. 14%), and scared (14% vs. 4%).

In addition, more than three-quarters (78%) of parents agree that when their child doesn't get the support they need in school, it impacts other aspects of their lives beyond their progress in school. This ripple effect is felt even more by parents of children with LTDs, who reported being significantly more stressed than other parents about their child's social life (49% vs. 31%).

Parents of children with LTDs also reported feeling more stressed about whether their child's school will be able to meet their needs (37% vs. 25%), and whether their child will have access to adequate resources to set them up for success at school (35% vs. 18%) compared to parents who do not have children with LTDs.

"Back to School continues to be one of the most stressful times of the year. However, we know that when children have the right support in school, there is a positive ripple effect that extends from childhood into adulthood. Our goal is to equip parents with resources and confidence to start the school year strong and help their child thrive," added Kahn.



To learn more about Understood's back-to-school support guide, visit: u/backtoschool . This guide can help you navigate everything from school anxiety and back-to-school routines to IEPs and 504 plans.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Understood from July 25-29, 2024, among 2,073 U.S. adults ages 18+, of whom 656 are parents to children under 18 ("parents") and 336 are parents to children with any learning or thinking differences (LTDs). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Understood

Understood is a nonprofit focused on shaping the world for difference. We raise awareness of the challenges, skills, and strengths of people who learn and think differently. Our resources help people navigate challenges, gain confidence, and find support and community so they can thrive. Together, we can build a world where everyone can reach their full potential. Understood is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in New York. For more information, to donate, or to partner, visit u/media and follow us @UnderstoodOrg.

SOURCE Understood