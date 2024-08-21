(MENAFN- PR Newswire) What used to be the 100-year hurricane will now happen every 25 years

MONTREAL, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Sky , the Montreal-based carbon removal project developer, has published original research on hurricane risk in the United States. A new report shares findings from Deep Sky Research and its Hurricane Rainfall Model on how hurricane risk is changing due to climate change. The model unveiled six key findings:

1. Frequency of deadly hurricane weather has jumped 300%

Deep Sky Research . Extreme weather outages June through Oct among all counties in Gulf, Atlantic, or neighbor states.

Continue Reading



Deep Sky Research's model finds that severe hurricane rainfall (which causes damages and deaths) that used to occur only once every 100 years will now happen every 25. In addition, the probability of smaller storms has doubled.

2. Severity of extreme hurricane rainfall has grown 33%



Not only has the frequency of extreme hurricane rainfall increased, but the maximum severity is growing as well.

3. Hurricanes could cost more than $450B in the next 5 years (a 50% increase)



Deep Sky Research built a proprietary machine learning model that projects losses of more than $450B USD in the next 5 years across Gulf and South Atlantic coast states due to hurricanes. Florida is expected to have the greatest losses, with Texas a close second.

4. Gulf Coast states face greatest rainfall increases



States along the Gulf Coast including Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi should expect the greatest increases while those on the Atlantic coast such as North Carolina and South Carolina will see smaller increases.

5. Flash flooding will now hit South Atlantic counties every year



Storm surge is worsening because hurricanes are getting stronger but also because sea levels are rising. This means that when a storm surge occurs, flooding is more severe. Miami is extremely vulnerable to flash flooding caused by hurricanes, for example.

6. Houston is most vulnerable to hurricane-caused power outages



Houston is particularly vulnerable due to its likelihood of being in the path of severe storms and its well-documented power grid issues.

Most deaths caused by hurricanes are a result of the massive volumes of water they drop on coastal areas. Deep Sky Research analyzed millions of public data points to build a Hurricane Rainfall Model based on the past four decades of climate data to examine these trends, which found that the frequency and severity of extreme hurricane rainfall is climbing.

"Deep Sky Research uses a risk assessment approach for predicting the impact of climate change," said Max Dugan-Knight, Deep Sky Climate Data Scientist. "Just like those used by the insurance industry, a risk-first approach helps us quantify disasters before they happen. In the case of hurricanes, an increase in frequency and severity is being driven by record-breaking sea surface temperatures."

Deep Sky Research developed an interactive map

to show flood hazard predictions in each Atlantic coast county of the continental US. By hovering over each county, it shows how deadly hurricane weather is becoming more frequent and more severe. The darker purple the county, the greater the flood risk.

Flooding is most destructive in densely populated areas. Miami's three counties are extremely vulnerable to flash flooding caused by hurricanes, for example. One storm per year is now expected, on average, to reach 2.5 feet of flooding in Miami Beach, for example.

The damage and loss of life from hurricanes are aggravated by the power outages they cause. Data from the past decade shows where the grid is most vulnerable to hurricane-caused power outages. This interactive map

shows each county's Hurricane Outage Risk.

Many of the impacts of climate change are slow-moving, but some will be devastating in their rapid escalation. We will see the impacts of worsening hurricanes not in the next 50 years, but in the next 5. This will mean billions of dollars in damages, hundreds of thousands of homes destroyed, and many lives lost.

To read the full report, visit deepskyclimate/research .

About Deep Sky:

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer aiming to remove gigatons of carbon from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air and ocean carbon capture companies under one roof to bring the largest supply of high quality carbon credits to the market, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal and storage solutions like never before. With $75M in funding, Deep Sky is backed by world class investors including Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, and more. For more information, visit

deepskyclimate .

SOURCE Deep Sky