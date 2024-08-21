Sage Growth Partners Expands Public Relations Staff

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy and marketing firm expands

to further strengthen client service and national capabilities

BALTIMORE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications has announced the hiring of

Lara Sassounian , as Manager, PR and Relations.

Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications has announced the hiring of Lara Sassounian, as Manager, PR and Media Relations.

Continue Reading

Most recently, she served as the CEO of Artfully Curated, a fine arts PR agency she founded in the Los Angeles Metropolitan area. Prior to founding her agency, Lara previously worked as a marketing consultant for Sage while pursuing her MBA degree. She has also worked as an MBA level teaching assistant at Johns Hopkins University.

Her hire further strengthens the firm's commitment to growing its national PR presence and will help to provide clients with an additional level of service, expertise and insight. In recent years, Sage has continued to achieve industry recognition for its PR and media relations work, and was previously named a Top Small Agency of the Year .

"Media coverage plays a pivotal role in enhancing credibility, visibility, thought leadership, and market differentiation," said Boh Hatter,

Sage Growth Partners' Chief Marketing Officer and one of the firm's managing partners. "Our team continually collaborates closely with our clients to secure valuable coverage across trade, national, international and mainstream media outlets. Lara's hire further expands our media capabilities and gives us a strong presence within a major West Coast market."

Lara is a previous recipient of the Monty McKinney Award of Excellence,

the advertising industry's longest running and most highly regarded training program. During her career, she also served as an account executive for Davis Elen Advertising in Los Angeles, where she led advertising production and in-store display efforts for Best Buy Health. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California where she majored in advertising & art history. Lara earned her MBA degree at Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School, where she was a Bloomberg Scholar.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage Growth Partners serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Medecision , ProgenyHealth , Kyruus ; Best Buy Health,

New Jersey Brain and Spine , the

National Minority Health Association , and Philips Healthcare. For more information, visit

sage-growth .



For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners