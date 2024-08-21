Redemption Whiskey Welcomes Award-Winning And First-Of-Its-Kind Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey Into Specialty Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovation defies category norms, delivering an unparalleled bold and smooth whiskey experience using old world French winemaking technique

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redemption Whiskey is thrilled to welcome the award-winning Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey into its highly sought after Specialty Series. This first-of-its-kind whiskey draws inspiration from the French winemaking process, known as Sur Lie, to create a richer, deeper and more complex profile. This approach represents the perfect balance between innovation and tradition by pushing boundaries, while restoring the legacy of rye whiskey.

Redemption's unique take on the Sur Lie process, influencing winemaking for over 500 years, begins with Redemption's classic pre-Prohibition rye mash bill that boasts an impressive 95% rye content. Breaking from conventional whiskey-making norms, Redemption adds the flavorful backset that comes off the still during distillation, called the "whiskey lees," into the barrels before aging. By periodically rotating the barrels during the aging process, the "lees" and whiskey continually interact, naturally infusing the whiskey with even more character. The "Sur Lee" method intensifies the rye's complexity to further enhance and develop the whiskey. Before bottling, Sur Lee is non-chill filtered to maintain optimal flavors and aromas. The result is a dimensional whiskey with a floral upfront, nutty backdrop and decadent, buttery notes of toasted marshmallow, maple and nutmeg, balanced with a lingering spicy finish.

"Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey represents a bold step forward in rye whiskey innovation," said Alan Kennedy, Redemption's Master Blender. "By integrating the Sur Lie method, we've crafted a whiskey that not only honors our classic pre-Prohibition rye mash bill but also pushes the boundaries of what rye can be. I'm excited to offer fans a whiskey that truly redefines the category with its unexpected take on aging."

"When I first conceived of Redemption Sur Lee, I was not sure what to expect," said Tom Steffanci, President of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, which produces Redemption. "After tasting the first batch I was blown away and we expect the same excitement from Redemption fans as they get the opportunity to enjoy it. Sur Lee is unlike any rye whiskey on the market today and we're so proud to share it with existing fans and new drinkers alike. I'm not sure we made enough, so get it while you can."

Redemption Sur Lee is exceptionally smooth and best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. It pairs perfectly with savory dishes, such as steaks, aged cheeses and roasted vegetables, or desserts such as chocolate or hazelnut treats, and classics like pecan or derby pie.

Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey | 47% ABV | $59.99 SRP



AROMA: Floral upfront with nutty, woody undertones

TASTE: Round, rich, and soft with nutty, buttery notes balanced with

umami flavor FINISH: Sweetness with hints of pie crust, sweet pine, vanilla and dried fig

Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey begins rolling out nationwide both in store and online at ReserveBar

(with the exception of some states) in late August with a suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750mL bottle. The bottle design features a silkscreen label and metallic accents that visually convey Sur Lee's groundbreaking process. For the wine-lovers looking to expand into the whiskey category or the whiskey connoisseur's next acquisition – and everyone in between – Sur Lee is the perfect gift to unwrap.

For more information about Redemption Sur Lee or Redemption Specialty Series portfolio, please visit

@RedemptionWhiskey.

About Redemption:

Redemption is leading the rye revival, with a full range of bold and spicy super-premium award-winning whiskeys that are masterfully aged and blended. Nearly lost for a century, modern drinkers are rediscovering rye's spicy, rebellious nature, complex enough to be enjoyed neat, with a strong enough backbone to stand up in cocktails. It is a classic American comeback story, one that is only just beginning as Redemption continually pushes boundaries – and expectations – in whiskey innovation. Redemption was awarded a 2023 Growth Brands Spirits award in the Fast Track category from the Beverage Information Group/EPG Brand Acceleration, the 2022 World's Best Bourbon (2022 San Francisco Spirits Awards) and is the 2021 Rye Whiskey Brand of the Year according to the NY International Spirits Competition.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., the company was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. In 2009, it announced the expansion of the award-winning company to include a spirits portfolio. Today the company is renowned for its brand-building prowess and its ability to meet the needs of the modern consumer. Bill's son Peter Deutsch is CEO; thus, two generations of the Deutsch family work side by side in their continuous quest to build strong brands and relationships throughout the wine and spirits industry.



The portfolio includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ]; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa, Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake, The Calling; France: Beau Joie Champagne, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka, Gray Whale Gin and Cantera Negra Tequila.



SOURCE Redemption Whiskey