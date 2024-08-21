Advocare® Introduces Blue Orbittm Multi-Nutrient Gummies For Eye, Brain, And Sleep Support To Help Consumers Get The Daily Wellness Support They Need

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoCare International, LLC, a leader in and wellness, is excited to announce the launch of, a revolutionary multi-nutrient gummy supplement, formulated to support eye health, cognitive function, and sleep in one delicious bite. Blue OrbitTM is the latest addition toAdvoCare's portfolio of innovative, science-backed products, aimed at helping individuals achieve optimal well-being and address a wide variety of modern-day wellness needs.

Blue OrbitTM was specifically developed to address the growing need for eye health support in a time when prolonged screen time has become a daily norm. Each gummy is infused with a powerful blend of antioxidant vitamins, minerals, and Lutemax® 2020 – a naturally derived ingredient, rich in Lutein and Zeaxanthin, known for their ability to filter harmful blue light from digital screens. Lutein and Zeaxanthin are essential nutrients that are beneficial throughout life stages -especially during pregnancy, infancy, childhood, and as we age-making it crucial to ensure adequate intake through diet or supplements.

"We are thrilled to introduce Blue OrbitTM as a comprehensive product to support the health and wellness goals of today's consumer," said Christina Helwig, CEO of AdvoCare International, LLC . "In today's screen-centric world, it's important now more than ever to support our eyes and cognitive health. Blue OrbitTM champions an easy and delicious way to do just that, while supporting overall well-being, to ensure we can function at our very best."

Eye Health Support: Filters blue light and reduces eye strain from prolonged screen exposure.*

Cognitive Function: Promotes mental clarity, focus, and memory support.*

Sleep Quality: Enhances sleep by addressing the effects of blue light on the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.* Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Non-GMO: A clean, conscientious choice for health-conscious consumers.

Key Ingredients in Blue OrbitTM include:

Lutemax® 2020 is an award-winning, clinically backed, and IP-protected natural marigold extract that delivers a unique combination of lutein and zeaxanthin isomers, which have garnered considerable attention for their role in preserving healthy vision.*

Lutein and Zeaxanthin are a type of organic pigment called a carotenoid that is naturally found in orange or red vegetables and plants. They have powerful antioxidant properties and support overall health and wellness but play a pivotal role in maintaining healthy vision. Lutein and zeaxanthin are the only two carotenoids concentrated inside the macula region of the retina, which is responsible for your center vision. These carotenoids are thought to function as a UV light filter, which includes blue light rays, protecting the retina from damage and helping lessen disturbances in your sleep-wake cycle.*

Vitamin C plays an integral role in collagen production and strengthening connective tissues all over the body, including the cornea and other structures of the eye. The concentration of vitamin C is 15-20 times higher in the fluid of the eye than anywhere else in the body, so it plays a large role in maintaining healthy vision.*

Vitamin E protects the high concentration of fatty acids inside the retina and in brain cells from free radical damage, and aids in maintaining healthy eye and brain function.*

Zinc is an antioxidant mineral that helps stabilize receptors and ensures that vitamin A properly binds to its receptor in eye cells, so it can then perform its function in promoting healthy eye function. Zinc is also involved in the regulation of neurotransmitters that aid with memory and learning.*

Copper is critically important for the natural production of melanin, the pigment found in skin, hair, and the eyes. Melanin helps to absorb UV light in the pupil and iris of the eye and helps protect the retina from damage.*

Blue OrbitTM is available now on AdvoCare's website. The gummies come in a delicious natural flavor, Mango Burst, making them a convenient and enjoyable addition to any daily routine.

For more information about Blue OrbitTM or to purchase online, visit



AdvoCare International, LLC :

AdvoCare International, LLC is making pursuing wellness easy and accessible. As an established health and wellness consumer packaged goods company, AdvoCare serves health-aware consumers through products that offer whole body support focusing on energy, hydration, immunity and gut health. Since 1993, AdvoCare has offered trusted health and wellness products like Spark® to millions of customers and athletes across the world.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

