Comscore Campaign Ratings Now Integrated Into Basis Technologies For Comprehensive Cross-Channel Incremental Reach Measurement

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies ( ), a global provider of automation and programmatic advertising solutions, today announced an integration of Comscore's omnichannel ad measurement solution, Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR), into Basis platform. Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. Users of the Basis advertising automation can now easily access Comscore's deep person-level insights for campaign measurement, validation, and optimization at the individual market level.



Advertisers face significant challenges in demonstrating the value of CTV advertising . They often need to negotiate separate agreements with third-party measurement vendors to assess impact when running campaigns on CTV or other streaming platforms via programmatic ad platforms. Additionally, comparing these outcomes to the performance of the same campaign on linear TV channels adds another layer of complexity. Comscore and Basis Technologies are empowering marketers to measure the incremental reach of CTV, OTT, and digital advertising alongside their linear TV ad buys in an automated manner.

“Since the 2020 Presidential election, the CTV landscape has evolved rapidly,” said Zach Mandelblatt, President of Compete .“This has left political advertisers like us searching for ways to better understand the value CTV advertising has compared to linear TV advertising, as well as how the two interact with each other. The combined Basis Technologies and Comscore offering should help shed light on this just in time for the 2024 General Election.”

“The integration of Comscore Campaign Ratings into Basis Technologies' platform is a game-changer for our full-service agency. Having access to precise, cross-channel measurement is crucial and this solution will allow us to fine-tune our creative strategy and media execution,” Nicci Leichtman, VP of Performance Marketing at SMZ .“With Comscore's trusted measurement and reporting at our disposal in the DSP, we will be better informed to make real-time optimizations across channels and ultimately deliver more impactful and efficient campaigns for our clients.”

“We are excited by this advancement from our partner, Basis Technologies,” said Sara Martin, Chief Operating Officer, Idea Peddler .“Backed by Comscore's trusted name and data, this offering strengthens our ability to evaluate and measure CTV investments. Integrating this tool enhances our capacity to analyze and optimize digital media campaigns, ultimately driving success for our clients.”

Key Features of the Integration:



Simplicity and Speed: Basis users can now access detailed campaign metrics directly in the Basis UI where they execute their programmatic ad buys, ensuring real-time insights that drive informed decision-making during active campaigns.

In-Flight Optimization: The integration provides real-time insights, including incremental reach of CTV, OTT and digital advertising alongside linear TV ad buys, that allow for informed decision-making and on-the-fly adjustments during live campaigns, enhancing overall campaign performance. Unparalleled Granularity: Basis advertisers can optimize campaigns at the most granular level, with person-level reporting across age, gender, race, ethnicity, household income (HHI), and more. This precision fosters a complete understanding of campaign reach and effectiveness at market levels.



“We are excited to collaborate with innovators like Basis Technologies to enhance programmatic advertising through our omnichannel measurement solutions,” said Steve Bagdasarian, Chief Commercial Officer at Comscore.“This partnership highlights our dedication to boosting programmatic media performance by providing actionable campaign measurement data with precision and speed.”

“Comscore and Basis Technologies are aligned in delivering holistic television measurement of local audiences on any channel,” said Tyler Kelly, president, Basis Technologies.“Automating the access to Comscore's insights through our platform gives advertisers vision of campaign reach and incrementality across devices and geographies, which illuminates optimization opportunities that impact ROI.”

The offering will be available in September 2024 to ensure that Basis users can leverage Comscore's advanced capabilities for their upcoming Fall and Winter campaigns.

