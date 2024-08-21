Changes In The Management Boards Of Liven AS Subsidiaries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 19 August 2024, Liven AS (the Company), as the sole owner of the subsidiaries Liven Kodu 16 OÜ (Iseära development project in the village of Harkujärve) and Liven Kodu 21 OÜ (Virmalise 3 development project), decided to appoint the Company's development manager, Madis Gilden, as a new member of the management boards of the companies. The term of office of Madis Gilden is for an indefinite period of time and will commence upon registration in the Commercial Register.



The management boards of Liven Kodu 16 OÜ and Liven Kodu 21 OÜ will continue to be composed of four members: Andero Laur, Andres Aavik, Mihkel Simson and Madis Gilden.

In the last three years, Madis Gilden has managed various development projects in his capacity as the Company's development manager and is also a member of the management boards of Company's subsidiaries Liven Kodu 10 (Kadaka tee 88 development project), Liven Kodu 12 OÜ (Luuslangi development project), Liven Kodu 17 OÜ (Juhkentali 48 development project) and Liven Kodu 20 OÜ (Regati development project).





Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: ...