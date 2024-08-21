Silicon Photomultiplier Market To Reach USD 274.43 Million Driven By Increasing Demand For Highly Sensitive Photodetectors | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silicon photomultipliers are increasingly preferred for detecting low-light levels because of their better performance, smaller size, and ability to function in harsh conditions, in contrast to traditional photomultiplier tubes (PMTs). Pune, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Size and Growth Estimates: The Silicon Photomultiplier Market was valued at USD 138.09 Million in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 274.43 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.93% during 2024-2032. Key Market Drivers

Growing Medical Imaging Demand : Due to the great sensitivity and accuracy of SiPMs, these devices are mandatory in radiation detection enabling clear imaging and aiding higher medical diagnostic efficacy. In the year 2023, the Department of Defense in the U.S. spent around USD 75 million on research and development in medical imaging. The DoD is focusing its investments on enhancing diagnostics and treatment abilities in military healthcare facilities, highlighting the significance of modern imaging technologies using SiPM in offering thorough care to service members and their families.

Increasing Automotive and Defense: Autonomous cars, as well as the automotive sector, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology, is being utilized by companies to create fully automatic LiDAR-based checking systems for vehicles. Increased Application in Radiation Imaging: Their small size, efficiency, and roughness allow them to be used for the creation of low light imaging systems which are less expensive than current solutions deployed in particle physics experiments as well as radiation monitoring within the nuclear industry.





Download PDF Sample of Silicon Photomultiplier Market @ Key Players

ON Semiconductor

Hamamatsu Photonics

KETEK

Cremat

Philips

TE connectivity

Broadcom

First Sensor

AdvanSiD

Excelitas Technologies Radiation Monitoring Devices Silicon Photomultiplier Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 138.09 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 274.43 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.93% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Offering (Near Ultraviolet Silicon Photomultiplier, Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Silicon Photomultiplier)

. By Type (Analog Silicon Photomultiplier, Digital Silicon Photomultiplier)

. By Application (Lidar and 3D Ranging, High Energy Physics, Flow Cytometry, Bio Photonics and Medical Imaging, Radiation Detection & Monitoring)

. By End-User (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics and Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace, Others) Key Drivers . SiPMs are becoming more popular in LiDAR and 3D mapping technology.

. In medical imaging, there is an increasing demand for silicon photomultipliers.

If You Need Any Customization on Silicon Photomultiplier Market Report, Enquire Now @

"Silicon Photomultiplier Market Insights: Dominance of RGB Colors in 2023 and Projected Growth of Near Ultraviolet SiPMs from 2024 to 2032"

The Red, Green, Blue (RGB) silicon photomultiplier segment accounted for the largest share of more than 57% in terms of market value during 2023. The small form factor three-channel color photodetector is highly stable and very sensitive across a wide range of wavelengths offering excellent utility for applications that require accurate color detection or differentiation.

The Near Ultraviolet Silicon Photomultipliers segment is projected to have significant growth during 2024-2032. Near Ultraviolet Silicon Photomultipliers (SiPMs) have been one of the most groundbreaking innovations in photodetector technology offering performance enhancements at near-ultraviolet (NUV) wavelengths.

"North America Dominates Silicon Photomultiplier Market in 2023; Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth Driven by Advancements in Healthcare and Automotive Sectors"

North America held the majority of the silicon photomultiplier market in 2023, with more than 35.00% market share. Innovations in healthcare technology and automotive industry are driving the market boom. The presence of advanced technologies from top tech firms is driving the adoption of these devices in this location. This increases the market size during the forecast period by attracting more investment in research and development, particularly in the fields of medical imaging and bio-photonics.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience a higher CAGR between 2024 and 2032, as a result of significant advancements in technology and increased investments in the healthcare and automotive sectors. The growth of industry in China and India, as well as the need for advanced imaging and sensing technologies, is a driving force in these nations. The growth of the Smart Building technology market is being boosted by the increasing urbanization trend and the growing emphasis on smart infrastructure.

Recent Developments



In 2023, Excelitas Technologies announced PhoxX SiPM RGB, dedicated for precision detection in the red-green-blue light spectra up to optical instruments and medical imaging. Notable features include higher photon detection efficiency and reduced crosstalk. In 2024, Broadcom introduced its Analog SiPM with healthcare and industrial use case, which offers a high dynamic range as well as low noise is perfect for detecting radiation but also monitoring hazards. The SiPM in addition enhances image quality at low light levels.

Buy Full Research Report on Silicon Photomultiplier Market 2024-2032 @

Key Takeaways



Customers will acquire a thorough knowledge of the Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) market, which includes new trends, main growth factors, and changing market dynamics that influence the industry.

The detailed segment analysis in the press release assists clients in identifying the most profitable segments in the SiPM market, enabling them to make well-informed investment decisions based on segment performance and potential.

Analyzing different regions provides important information on growing opportunities in various geographic areas, enabling clients to customize their strategies to take advantage of regional strengths and new markets. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, focusing on key players, recent advances, and possible strategic collaborations or takeovers, helping clients efficiently maneuver through the competitive environment.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023

5.2 Performance Benchmarks, 2023

5.3 Integration Capabilities, by Software

5.4 Usage Statistics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

7. Silicon Photomultiplier Market Segmentation, by Offering

7.1 Chapter Overview

7.2 Near Ultraviolet Silicon Photomultiplier

7.3 Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Silicon Photomultiplier

8. Silicon Photomultiplier Market Segmentation, by Type

8.1 Chapter Overview

8.2 Analog Silicon Photomultiplier

8.3 Digital Silicon Photomultiplier

9. Silicon Photomultiplier Market Segmentation, by End User

10. Silicon Photomultiplier Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Silicon Photomultiplier Market Report 2024-2032 @

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)