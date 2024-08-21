Ibex Wins Gold Globee® At The 16Th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ibex Wave iX Recognized for Innovation and Impact in CX

WASHINGTON, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement solutions, today announced that it was named a Globee® Winner at the prestigious 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®.



The Golden Bridge Awards® honor the best in business and innovation worldwide and underscores the effectiveness of ibex Wave iX , its AI-enabled customer experience (CX) solution suite, in transforming the customer experience.

“We are pleased to be recognized by the Golden Bridge Awards® for our innovation and leadership in the CX space and the game-changing impact of our Wave iX suite of AI-powered solutions,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant.“AI is reshaping the customer experience market and ibex is leading the way. Our next-generation CX solutions offer genuine digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options that deliver more personalized, intelligent, and profitable customer interactions.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real solutions for transformative outcomes. ibex Wave iX, which includes three key solution sets-AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI, uses the latest technology to enable the next generation of AI and agent-assisted CX. Explore the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here .

The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program, honoring achievements and recognitions in business and innovation. Over 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts, applied for the judging process. The awards highlight companies and individuals who are making a positive impact in their respective industries. Explore the complete list of 2024 winners here:

“Congratulations to all the winners of the Golden Bridge Awards for your remarkable innovations and outstanding business achievements,” said San Madan, President of Globee Awards.“Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions are setting new standards and inspiring others across the globe.”

