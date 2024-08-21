Sampson County Sheriff’S Office Enhances Transparency And Safety With Lenslock Body Cameras

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLINTON, N.C., Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LensLock , a leading provider of law enforcement technology, is proud to announce that the Sampson County Sheriff's Office has successfully implemented LensLock's state-of-the-art body camera and patrol car solutions. This strategic move underscores the department's commitment to enhancing transparency, accountability, and safety within the community.

The decision to adopt LensLock's body-worn cameras and patrol car cameras comes as part of a broader initiative to modernize the department's equipment and improve interactions between law enforcement officers and the public. Deputy Joseph Rusk emphasized the importance of this upgrade, stating,

“As individual officers we are subject to human error and remembering everything on the fly, especially in a critical incident situation... It's definitely nice to be able to go back and look at my body camera footage play by play and tell what happened.”

LensLock's body cameras are designed to provide reliable, high-quality video footage, which is crucial for accurate documentation of incidents and evidence collection. The cameras feature advanced functionalities such as automatic activation during critical events, secure cloud storage, and seamless integration with existing systems. These features ensure that officers can focus on their duties without worrying about technical issues or data management.

About LensLock

LensLock, Inc. is a privately held, law enforcement technology company specializing in body-worn and in-car dash cameras. As a Microsoft Azure Government Cloud partner, LensLock's secure video cloud management solution is FBI CJIS-compliant, reliable, user-friendly, and affordable.

LensLock's mission is to make the lives of law enforcement officers easier and safer. LensLock builds innovative, cost-effective technology solutions specifically designed for law enforcement agencies, and delivers best-in-class service each and every day.

