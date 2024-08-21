Behr Paint Company Announces 2025 Colour Of The Year, “Rumors,” A Deep Ruby Red That Makes A Statement In Every Space

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New data shows choosing a red paint colour is on the rise amongst Canadians–where nostalgic flair meets undeniable elegance

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Behr Paint Company announces its highly anticipated 2025 Colour of the Year: Rumors, a deep and dynamic ruby red that empowers DIYers, designers and paint professionals to create impactful colour moments. In fact, about 69% of Canadians say they would consider painting a room or wall a shade of red, and Rumors is the perfect choice with its unique balance of warmth and vitality.

“We're seeing people embrace colour like never before,” said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour and Creative Services at Behr Paint Company.“Rumors is a modern take on the timeless red that creates an energetic appeal to make a lasting statement in a stunning way.”

New research1 conducted by Behr Paint reveals:



Almost three quarters (69%) of Canadians say they would consider painting a room or a wall a shade of red, with accent walls, bedrooms, and front doors at the top of their wish lists.

Canadians recognize the positive impact red can have on their home and agree it creates a bold yet cohesive style:



Homes with red front doors stand out from others (86%)



A small pop of red in a room catches their attention (84%)

A pop of red can make a space feel more elegant and cohesive (68%)

A majority of Canadians feel energized by the use of the colour red in home design (56%) Almost half of Canadians agree that Rumors in the home gives them the vibe of a high-end hotel (48%) and reminds them of a luxurious hospitality space (48%)



“Our Colour of the Year empowers consumers to use colour with confidence,” said Andy Lopez, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing at Behr Paint.“Rumors is undoubtedly a colour that inspires creativity while being versatile enough to transform a space through large and small projects.”

From eye-catching curb appeal on a front door to a dramatic four-wall drench in a bedroom, Rumors is a universal colour that transcends design styles and embraces self-expression.

The rich allure of Rumors is part of the BEHR 2025 Colour Trends Palette, an annual selection of forward-looking colours, ranging from tantalizing warm tones to cooler stunning shades to simplify the colour selection process for DIYers, designers and paint professionals. Through comprehensive research and trend analysis across the globe within a variety of lifestyle influences, these hues create a connected colour story that transcends every design style.

To celebrate the 2025 Colour of the Year, Behr Paint is hosting a sweepstakes on Instagram and TikTok starting August 21st. One winner will receive $10,000 USD to help them make a statement in their home using Rumors. Follow @behrpaint on Instagram and @behr on TikTok to learn more about how to enter. Terms and conditions apply. For official rules, visit: behr.com/2025cotysweepstakes .

Rumors is available in top-rated, one-coat hide guaranteed* BEHR DYNASTY® and BEHR MARQUEE®, as well as BEHR ULTRA® and BEHR PREMIUM PLUS®, exclusively at The Home Depot Canada stores nationwide and online. To learn more about Rumors and explore the 2025 Colour Trends Palette, visit .

*Valid only when tinted to colours from the BEHR DYNASTY® & BEHR MARQUEE® Interior One-Coat Hide Colour Collection.

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of the most trusted paint brand in Canada* BEHR®, along with the KILZ® and WHIZZ® brands, is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, designers and professional paint contractors with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit . Professional paint contractors and designers can visit to learn about products, colour tools and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

*Based on the 2024 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study. Visit .

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process LLC.

1BEHR commissioned an online survey among n=1,000 general population Canadians 18 years of age and older. Data is nationally representative by age, gender, race/ethnicity and region. The survey was fielded between July 2- 9, 2024. The margin of error (MOE) for the total sample is +/- 3 p.pts.

