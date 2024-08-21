Amotai And NMSDC Partner To Unlock Opportunities For Māori And Pasifika Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auckland, NZ, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During its Annual Supplier Diversity Awards Gala Dinner, New Zealand-based supplier diversity intermediary, Amotai and U.S. nonprofit, National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) signed a strategic partnership to increase business opportunities for minority-owned businesses and Māori and Pasifika entrepreneurs.

The agreement continues NMSDC's efforts to historically underserved populations with corporate purchasing entities to create mutually beneficial economic partnerships to grow prosperity in indigenous and minority communities across the globe. Planned activities of the partnership include:



Advocating for the common economic interests of Amotai and NMSDC members to address and promote business and economic growth governmental policies.

Promoting MBEs and corporate partners domestically and internationally through innovative approaches to advancing business growth in the global marketplace.

Facilitating joint events, programs, seminars, workshops, meetings, and discussions to create opportunities for commerce-driven activity.

Engaging the diverse memberships of both organizations, while opening doors with both public and private companies and governmental institutions for minority business growth, with a goal of increasing intergenerational wealth in the minority communities they serve. Sharing best practices, knowledge, and experiences that advance each organization's mission and vision.

"As we navigate a global economy full of challenges and opportunities, our partnership with Amotai is a vital step toward creating a world where minority businesses thrive and drive lasting prosperity," says NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire . "Amotai's commitment to empowering Māori and Pasifika businesses makes them an outstanding partner in our shared mission to build a more inclusive and prosperous future for all."

“Amotai would not exist without the inspiration of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, and we are thrilled to now be able to formally recognize the power of collaboration and coming together across the globe,” said Amotai General Manager Anna-Jane Edwards.

Minority entrepreneurs and corporations interested in learning more about this partnership and the NMSDC international delegation's other activities in New Zealand and Australia should reach out to NMSDC Global Link Program Lead Marc Winston at ... .

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and its impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It's about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Its work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org .

About Amotai

Amotai connects public, private, and not-for-profit sector buyers across New Zealand with Māori and Pasifika-owned suppliers with the aim to unlock opportunities for innovation, growth, and resilience on both sides, supporting participating parties to positively impact communities through their procurement processes. For more information, visit .

###

CONTACT: Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council 701.388.7283 ...