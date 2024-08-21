Elite Primary Physicians Expands With Three Orange County Locations, Including New Huntington Beach Office

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Primary Physicians , Inc., under the esteemed leadership of Dr. Ishminder Singh , proudly announces the expansion of its comprehensive healthcare services with three convenient locations in Orange County, including a brand-new office in Huntington Beach. This strategic expansion underscores Dr. Singh's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional and personalized care to adults aged 18 and older throughout the region.Commitment to Personalized CareElite Primary Physicians is built on the principle that every patient deserves personalized attention and tailored healthcare solutions. Dr. Singh and his dedicated team believe in the importance of active listening to fully understand the unique needs of each patient. By developing individualized treatment plans collaboratively, they ensure a patient-centric approach that prioritizes individual well-being and optimal health outcomes.Comprehensive ServicesElite Primary Physicians offers an extensive range of services, including senior care, women's health, men's health, chronic illness management, mental health, minor surgeries, joint injections, sports physicals, aviation medical exams, and NP/PA preceptor services. Aesthetic procedures are coming soon. With options for both in-person and telehealth visits, Elite Primary Physicians ensures that high-quality healthcare is accessible, providing patients with the care they need, whenever and wherever they need it.New LocationsThe expansion includes three strategically placed locations in Orange County:- 200 N. Harbor Blvd Ste 100, Anaheim, CA 92805- 1781 W Romneya Dr B, Anaheim, CA 92801- 17822 Beach Blvd #173, Huntington Beach, CA 92647The new Huntington Beach location is a significant addition, providing residents with greater access to the practice's comprehensive healthcare services and reinforcing the commitment to community health and wellness.About Dr. Ishminder SinghDr. Ishminder Singh, a dual board-certified family and obesity medicine physician, leads Elite Primary Physicians with a profound dedication to patient-focused care. Dr. Singh provides comprehensive medical services, specializing in senior care and the management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, asthma, and weight management. Additionally, Dr. Singh is experienced in managing mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, PTSD, and OCD.Dr. Singh is committed to building strong, lasting relationships with his patients, employing a holistic approach to ensure overall wellness. His passion for medicine extends beyond his practice, as he actively participates in medical mission work, helping underserved communities around the world.Affiliation with Regal Medical GroupDr. Singh is also part of the Regal Medical Group, a network of physicians dedicated to providing high-quality, coordinated care to patients. This affiliation enhances the resources available to Dr. Singh's patients, ensuring they receive comprehensive and integrated healthcare services.Regal Medical Group is an affiliate of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which has served as a trusted healthcare network for over 30 years to more than half a million Southern California members. As the largest doctor-owned medical group in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to quality, affordable, and patient-centric healthcare through its robust programs and services offered to its members.Vision for the FutureElite Primary Physicians envisions a future where high-quality primary care services are accessible to all. The practice is committed to providing innovative and personalized solutions to meet patients' diverse needs and ensure they receive the best possible health outcomes.Looking for a Primary Care Physician?Elite Primary Physicians offers comprehensive primary care services for patients across Orange County, focusing on providing exceptional and personalized care. Specializing in senior care, mental health, obesity medicine, and much more, Dr. Singh and his team are dedicated to prioritizing patient well-being.For more information about Elite Primary Physicians and their services, please visit .

