DSCVR Expands Access To New Users And Creators With Worldcoin Protocol Integration

DSCVR Artwork

Individuals can now enable World ID as a sign-in method to join DSCVR's social economy

- Juan BruceLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its continued growth, Web3 social DSCVR has announced an integration with Worldcoin 's digital passport for humans, World ID , using the World ID developer API. The integration allows new users to join the largest Web3 social network using World ID's proof of humanness, opening the doors to a robust SocialFi platform for the next generation of creators.The integration leverages World ID 2.0 - a privacy-first human passport for the internet - bringing real human connection to social networking, and enabling a bot-free social experience. DSCVR offers a scalable social environment for millions of World App users to create a human profile using their World ID and interact with the largest Web3 social communities. In doing so, DSCVR hopes to create a more decentralized experience and unlock a more meaningful path to ownership, content distribution, and creator empowerment.“DSCVR is on the frontlines of the web3 social economy,” says Co-Founder Juan Bruce.“An integration with Worldcoin underpins our commitment to bringing the next iteration of social networking to the masses while maintaining our commitment to access, privacy, and community. By opening the doors to the World ID network, we can continue to expand our network and unlock new avenues of distribution and monetization for creators.”World ID 2.0 is a secure, permissionless proof of personhood protocol that empowers millions of individuals to prove their humanness online while preserving their privacy. Current integrations include Reddit, Shopify, Telegram, and Discord, among others, and leverage face authentication technology to ensure proof of personhood.About DSCVRDSCVR (pronounced“Discover”) is one of the largest Web3 social network and community-building platform. DSCVR combines the usability of a Web2-style social app with crypto technology that unlocks ownership, monetization, and distribution for users, creators, and projects. Through its native token functionality, DSCVR rewards users and supercharges community-building, while its API allows developers and partners to build applications that target through the social graph, distribute through the feed, and monetize in posts. In the face of increasing frustration with Web2 social, DSCVR is bringing back openness, fairness, and optimism. DSCVR's investors include Polychain Capital, Upfront Ventures, BDMI, Shima Capital, Tomahawk VC, and Fyrfly Venture Partners.

