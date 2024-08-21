West Miami Police Department Enhances Community Accessibility With Autism Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Pedro Delgado, chief of police

WEST MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) recognizes the West Miami Department (WMPD) as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC). This designation follows the department's completion of specialized autism training and certification, underscoring its commitment to fostering a safe environment for all community members, including those with autism and sensory sensitivities.

“Having our department certified is crucial for ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals with autism. It provides officers with specialized training to recognize and appropriately respond to calls, fostering trust and effective communication. By achieving this designation, our department can better serve and protect members of the community,” says Pedro Delgado, chief of police.

WMPD joins a growing number of law enforcement agencies nationwide that are prioritizing autism awareness and inclusion. By becoming a CAC, the department aims to set a standard for other agencies to follow, promoting a more inclusive approach to public safety.

“Partnering with the West Miami Police Department to build a community that is both safe and welcoming to all is aligned with IBCCES' mission,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“The designation demonstrates their dedication to providing the best possible support for the entire community.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for police and fire departments so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support, continuous learning, and more.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About West Miami Police Department

The West Miami Police Department (WMPD) has a rich history of providing its residents with the highest caliber of public safety services since the city's incorporation in 1947. Our mission is to protect and serve the community with integrity, professionalism, and respect, fostering a safe environment where all residents can thrive. Our city is a family-friendly environment that caters to the recreational needs of the most active youngsters and the athletic aspirations of those looking to gain athletic development through our intramural and instructional sports programs. The City of West Miami Police Department prides itself on the strength of the community and families that we help to keep safe, through our training, licensing, and the officers and staff that truly set us apart from other cities.

