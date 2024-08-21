Kuleba On Rome Statute Ratification: Important Step Toward EU Membership

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By ratifying the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Ukraine took an important step on the way to joining the European Union.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba made the statement on X, Ukrinform reports.

The head of the noted that after the parliament ratified the Rome Statute, Ukraine became the 125th member of the International Criminal Court

"By taking this step, Ukraine demonstrates its unwavering commitment to strengthening international justice," Kuleba emphasized.

Ukraine's parliament ratifiese Statute

He recalled that Ukraine had already cooperated effectively with the International Criminal Court to ensure Russia's comprehensive accountability for all atrocities committed in the course of Russian aggression. He believes that this work“will be even more effective”.

"With the ratification of the Rome Statute, Ukraine also took another significant step toward joining the EU," said the head of the Foreign Ministry.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday, August 21, ratified the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and its amendments.

The Rome Statute will enter into force in Ukraine on the first day of the month following the 60th day from the date of deposit of the ratification facility with the United Nations Secretary General.

The document on the ratification of the Rome Statute stipulates that Ukraine shall not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court for war crimes for the next seven years if this concerns Ukrainian citizens.