ADNOC, Petronas, Storriga partner to capture, store carbon in Malaysia

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, ADNOC, Petronas, and Storega announced the establishment of a collaborative "Study and Development Agreement" aimed at advancing carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiatives. The focus of this agreement is to evaluate the potential for storing carbon dioxide (CO2) in brine layers and to consider the development of CCS facilities in the Benue Basin, situated off the coast of Peninsular Malaysia. The partnership is committed to capturing and storing a minimum of 5 million tons of CO2 annually by 2030.



The agreement encompasses a comprehensive study involving several critical aspects: the logistics and process of CO2 shipping, geophysical and geomechanical modeling, simulation of storage tanks, and research into containment methods. It also includes the exploration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance the effectiveness and capacity of the storage solutions. This initiative reflects a strategic move to leverage the expertise of the partners and develop robust methodologies for using brine aquifers as CO2 storage sites.



Nourain Mohamed Saleh, CEO of PETRONAS’s Carbon Capture and Storage Solutions, emphasized that this partnership is pivotal for building Malaysia’s capabilities in CCS. By drawing on the extensive experience of ADNOC and Storega, PETRONAS aims to bolster Malaysia’s position as a regional hub for carbon capture and storage within the Asia Pacific region. This strategic alignment with national climate targets highlights a commitment to identifying optimal approaches for developing local CCS infrastructure and contributing to broader environmental goals.



