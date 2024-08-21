Obama, Michelle Obama support Kamala Harris amid Republican opposition, protests

(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Barack has given his full endorsement to Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency, expressing strong support for her historic candidacy as the first woman, first Black person, and first person of South Asian descent to potentially hold the office. Speaking at the National Convention in Chicago, Obama highlighted Harris's lifelong dedication to providing opportunities for others, underscoring her alignment with the values of equality and opportunity that he championed during his presidency.



Michelle Obama, former First Lady and a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, also voiced her support for Harris. In her speech, she expressed confidence that "hope is back" under the leadership of the Obamas, while also warning of potential attacks from Republican candidate Donald Trump. Michelle Obama criticized Trump for his attempts to discredit the Obamas and Harris, accusing him of harboring a narrow worldview that feels threatened by successful, highly educated Black individuals. Her remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from the convention delegates.



In contrast to the convention’s supportive atmosphere, outside the venue, tensions flared during a pro-Palestinian demonstration near the Israeli consulate in Chicago. The protest briefly turned violent when a smaller faction of demonstrators attempted to breach a police barricade, resulting in several arrests. Meanwhile, Harris participated in the convention remotely from a rally in Milwaukee, where supporters in Chicago echoed the “Freedom” signs seen at her Wisconsin event, symbolizing the unity and enthusiasm of her campaign.



