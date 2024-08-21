European stocks remain flat amid low oil prices, anticipation of Eurozone data

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, European stock markets exhibited minimal movement as investors refrained from making significant trades while awaiting crucial economic data from the eurozone. The pan-European STOXX 600 remained unchanged at 514.87 points, after having reached a three-week high in the previous trading session. The cautious approach by traders is largely due to the upcoming release of key consumer price data for the eurozone, scheduled for 0900 GMT.



The energy sector emerged as the largest decliner on the index, with a 1 percent drop attributed to falling crude oil prices. This decline in oil prices was driven by a combination of reduced geopolitical tensions and weak demand from China. Conversely, the technology sector saw a modest gain of 0.6 percent, bolstered by a 1.3 percent increase in shares of ASML Holdings.



In other market developments, German producer prices decreased by 0.8 percent year-on-year in July, aligning with expectations. This resulted in a slight 0.2 percent rise in Germany’s DAX index. Meanwhile, Sweden's benchmark index showed little movement as investors awaited a key interest rate decision from the central bank. On the corporate side, shares of JYSK Bank rose by 2.1 percent following the Danish bank's positive first-half financial results.



