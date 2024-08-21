U.S. Gold Corp. To Participate At H.C. Wainwright's 26Th Annual Global Investment Conference In New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

U.S. Corp. (Nasdaq: USAU ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending H.C. Wainwright's 26th Annual Global (the "Global Investment Conference"). The Company's management team invites and all interested parties to attend. Admission to the Global Investment Conference is free to qualified investors.

The Global Investment Conference will be held in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, New York, and virtually, from September 9 to September 11, 2024. The Company will be conducting one-on-one meetings virtually via video conference.



The Global Investment Conference brings together companies, industry professionals and investors from various business sectors, including metals and mining, for networking opportunities, one-on-one investor meetings and company presentations.

For more information and/or to register for the Global Investment Conference, please visit: HCW Events

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Gustavson Associates, LLC. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's participation in the Global Investment Conference. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at . The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

