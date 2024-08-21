عربي


Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' Transactions - Pienimäki


8/21/2024 9:00:57 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Siili Solutions Plc - Managers' transactions - Pienimäki

Siili Solutions Plc stock exchange Release 21 August at 15:45 EEST
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pienimäki, Tomi
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Siili Solutions Plc
LEI: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437003WYXJUSV27Q316_20240820153453_91
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-08-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: 2024A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 305 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 305 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


MENAFN21082024004107003653ID1108585043


