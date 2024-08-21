Kerala: Rising Water Levels In Meenachil River Prompt Alerts For Residents Living On Banks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kottayam: The State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday (Aug 21) issued a warning to residents living on the banks of the Meenachil River due to rising water levels following heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been declared at the Cherippad Station (Meenachil River - Kottayam) of the State Irrigation Department.

Residents living on the banks of the Meenachil River are advised to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The department has also warned against venturing into rivers and streams during this time.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph, and occasionally up to 50 kmph, in the state. Yellow alerts have been declared in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

The department has warned that there is a possibility of strong winds and rough seas along the coast, and people living in danger zones should be cautious and move to safer locations if necessary. Fishing vessels should be secured, and people living in houses with no proper roofing or weak roofs should be prepared to move to safer locations based on the warnings issued in the coming days.

