'Fake' Garlic Made Of Cement Found In Maharashtra Amid Soaring Prices; Viral Video Sparks Debate (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As garlic prices surge across the country, reports of counterfeit or 'fake' garlic appearing in vegetable markets have surfaced, raising alarm among consumers. In Maharashtra's Akola district, a has gone viral, showing fake garlic made from, believe it or not, CEMENT!

The one-minute clip captures a person peeling a garlic pod to reveal a rock-hard, cement-like substance inside.

Also read:

Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

The video has sparked widespread concern on social media, with many expressing shock over the safety implications of such fraud.

"A shocking case has come to light from Maharashtra's Akola, where some hawkers are cheating people by selling fake garlic, which were found to be made of cement," remarked one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user stated, "Fake garlic is being sold in the market, so please be aware while buying. Mostly online, you could easily get scammed."

Criticism has also been directed at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the rising costs, with one user sarcastically questioning, "Fake garlic made of cement has hit the market because it's so expensive. Our finance minister doesn't eat garlic, so my question is - do we now pay 28% GST?

The issue of fake garlic comes amid recent developments where the Madhya Pradesh High Court resolved a long-standing debate, classifying garlic as a vegetable and allowing its sale in both vegetable and spice markets.

Adding to the concern, it appears that the 'fake' garlic is being mixed with real garlic, complicating the task for consumers to differentiate between the genuine and the fake.

Currently, garlic prices are ranging between Rs 120-180 per kilogram in various parts of the country, exacerbating the problem and driving the market for deceitful practices.

Also read:

Pigeon fails to fly at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event, comparisons drawn to 'Panchayat' scene (WATCH)