Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Launch New Political Party, Open To Alliances

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Jharkhand Chief Champai Soren on Wednesday (August 21) announced his decision to form a new party, signaling a significant shift in Jharkhand's political landscape. The move comes amid rising tensions within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the party to which Soren has devoted most of his political career.

Speaking to reporters, Soren revealed his intentions and said, "I had mentioned three options-retirement, organization, or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party, and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them," leaving the door open for potential alliances in the future.

Reactor explosion at Andhra Pradesh pharma company leaves 2 dead, over 15 injured (WATCH)

When questioned about the limited time available before the state heads to the polls, Soren responded sharply, "That's not your problem." He confidently added, "When 30,000-40,000 workers can arrive within a day, then what problem will I have in forming a new party," asserting that the new political outfit would be established within a week.

This decision follows what Soren described as "bitter humiliation" during his tenure as Jharkhand's Chief Minister. His dissatisfaction with the JMM leadership has been brewing for some time, particularly after several of his government programs were abruptly canceled by party leaders without his knowledge.

"I kept quiet because I was not greedy for power, but my self-respect was hurt," Soren said, reflecting on his experience. The former Chief Minister further elaborated on social media, stating, "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path."

IAF fighter aircraft accidentally releases 'air store' near Pokhran firing range; check details (WATCH)

Soren had hinted at this significant move during a recent legislative party meeting, where he announced, "a new chapter in my life is going to begin from today." He reiterated that his three options-retirement, floating a separate outfit, or finding an ally-remain open as he navigates his political journey leading up to the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.