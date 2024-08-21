Jharkhand's Ex-CM Champai Soren To Float Political Party

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former Jharkhand chief Champai Soren on Wednesday announced to float a new party ahead of the state Assembly . The former chief minister said doors open for an alliance.

Taking to reporters, the former Jharkhand chief minister said“I had mentioned three options – retirement, organisation or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them....”

The former Jharkhand chief minister said he would not quit politics, asserting that he was firm on his plans after "facing humiliation at the hands of leaders of JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha )," the veteran leader said he devoted his entire life to the party.

"It is a new chapter of my life. I won't quit politics as I have received lots of love and support from my followers. The chapter has closed; I may form a new outfit," Soren said shortly after reaching his ancestral village, Jhilingora, in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

"In the new chapter that I have started, I'll strengthen the new organisation and if I find a good friend in the way, I'll move ahead with that friendship to serve the people and state... Everything will become clear in a week...," the former chief minister said.

"No one from JMM contacted me. This is the land of Jharkhand...I have struggled since my student life. I participated in the agitation for a separate Jharkhand state under the leadership of party supremo Shibu Soren," the 67-year-old tribal leader added.

Earlier on August 18, the former Jharkhand Chief Minister took to the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to list out the insults and humiliation meted out to him by the party to which he devoted his entire life.

Champai Soren narrated,“The day after Hul Diwas, I came to know that all my programs for the next two days have been postponed by the party leadership. One of these was a public program in Dumka, while the other was to distribute appointment letters to PGT teachers. On asking, I came to know that a meeting of the legislative party has been called by the coalition on July 3, till then you cannot attend any program as CM. Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a Chief Minister's programs being cancelled by another person,” Soren said.

Lamenting the missing active voice of JMM founder Shibu Sore , Champai Soren said,“The supremo who is senior to me is no longer active in politics due to health, then what option did I have? If he had been active, perhaps the situation would have been different.”

“Although the Chief Minister has the right to call a meeting of the legislative party, I was not even told the agenda of the meeting. During the meeting, I was asked to resign. I was surprised, but I had no greed for power, so I immediately resigned, but my heart was emotional due to the blow to my self-respect.” Champai Soren wrote in Hindi.

“This is my personal struggle, so I have no intention of involving any party member in it or causing any harm to the organization. We can never even think of harming the party which we have nurtured with our blood and sweat. But circumstances have been created such that...” Champai Soren said.