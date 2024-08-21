Woman Falsely Introducing Her As The 'First Female Mayor In Afghanistan' Is Now Under Criticize

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A woman from Afghanistan who has introduced her as the 'first Afghan female mayor' to the Western institutions, is now under the public criticize in social media.

Zarifa Ghafari , a female provincial mayor for 'Maidan Wardak' a central province of Afghanistan had to leave her country following the collapse of the Afghanistan republic administration in August 2021.

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's production has produced a movie under the name of 'In Her Hands' featuring Zarifa Ghafari's life story as the first female mayor in Afghanistan who has gone through many hardships in a men-oriented community.

Many believes that Zarifa Ghafari has never been the first female mayor in Afghanistan and are regarding this as a false claim.

Over 800 Afghans have so far signed an online petition asking Hilary Clinton to acknowledge Azra Jafari as the first Afghan female mayor who was appointed in 2008 by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

Homaira Rezai who has initiation the online petition on Change has said that exposing Zarifa Ghafari as the 'first female mayor' of Afghanistan is a misinterpretation, historical negationism and manipulation as Zarifa Ghafari is not the first female mayor in Afghanistan, as stated by Hillary Clinton and depicted by the latest Netflix documentary and other media outlets.

Homaira further writes that Afghanistan's first female mayor was a Hazara woman, Azra Jafari , appointed by President Hamid Karzai in 2008 when Zarifa Ghafari was just 16 years old. Ms Jafari served as a mayor until 2014. Afghanistan's second female mayor was another Hazara woman, Khadijah Ahmadi, who served as the mayor of the city of Nili in Daikundi province from 2018 until the fall of Kabul in 2021.

Miss Rezai says the petition is to correct historical blunders, promote journalistic fact-checking and protest against misrepresentation and denial of other women's rights. It is to acknowledge the achievements of two Hazara women who paved the way for the likes of Zarifa Ghafari to become one of female mayors.

Homaira Rezai calls on Hilary Clinton, Zarifa Ghafari and Netflix to publish a statement with the acknowledgement of this false claim and misrepresentation.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram