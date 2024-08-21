Türkiye's Central Bank maintains interest rates unchanged, in agreement with estimates

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's Central decided to maintain its benchmark one-week repo rate at 50 percent for the fifth consecutive meeting, a move that was anticipated by many analysts. This decision reflects the bank's ongoing commitment to its current monetary policy stance amid fluctuating economic conditions. Despite a slight increase in inflation observed in July, the bank noted that domestic demand appears to be slowing down, which is expected to reduce inflationary pressures over time.



The annual consumer inflation rate in Türkiye eased to a nine-month low of 61.78 percent in July. This significant cooling from previous levels is a positive development, although monthly consumer prices saw a rise of 3.23 percent from June, a notable increase from the 1.64 percent recorded in the previous month. This upward movement in monthly prices indicates ongoing challenges in controlling short-term inflationary trends, even as the annual rate shows improvement.



The Central Bank's statement highlighted its belief that maintaining a tight monetary stance will be effective in moderating the underlying trend of monthly inflation. The bank emphasized that this approach is designed to dampen domestic demand, achieve real appreciation of the Turkish lira, and improve overall inflation expectations. These measures are aimed at stabilizing the economy and bringing inflation under more control.



Overall, the Central Bank's strategy is focused on ensuring that inflationary pressures are managed effectively through its monetary policy. By keeping the repo rate high and monitoring economic indicators closely, the bank aims to address inflation concerns while supporting broader economic stability.

