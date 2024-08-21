New PRI 'Left Coast Survivor's Guide' Aims To Help Americans Stop 'The California Way' From Spreading Coast To Coast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With California's Kamala Harris being inspired by what Gov. Gavin Newsom calls "The California Way," nonpartisan California free-market think tank the Pacific Research Institute today released The California Left Coast Survivor's Guide, a new giving Americans the facts and know-how needed to stop bad California ideas from taking root nationally.

"In true Hollywood fashion, California policymakers have acted like B-movie directors, turning the California Dream into a horror movie -- The Empire Strikes Back, Again and Again. We at PRI love California and are dismayed that decades of policy mistakes that have crippled our state are now going national. Our book is a roadmap for restoring the California Dream for our forty million friends and neighbors," said the book's co-authors, Kerry Jackson and Tim Anaya.

Inspired by the handbooks that have prepared eager adventurers for years, The California Left Coast Survivor's Guide provides lessons on how to survive the progressive wilderness creeping in from California, presented in a reader-friendly -- often humorous and entertaining -- format complete with dozens of illustrations that will inform and inspire readers.

The book covers topics ranging from crime and homelessness to green mandates, reparations and housing, and restrictions on worker freedom. It leverages PRI's front row seat for 45 years to bad Sacramento policies to educate readers how to avoid Left Coast policy mistakes in their states and instead follow the path to prosperity through lower taxes, entrepreneurship, less red tape, and more opportunity for all.

"It is our hope that readers will learn from California's mistakes and be inspired to help their states and communities avoid making a wrong left turn -- instead making the case for market-based reforms," said Jackson and Anaya. "Our book is a warning for the rest of the country, but it also provides the path forward to achieving the American Dream through proven free market ideas that will bring us closer to prosperity for all."

The book's co-authors are uniquely qualified to compile a California survival handbook. Kerry Jackson is an independent journalist with decades of experience analyzing and deconstructing top California policy issues from housing to energy and environmental policy. Tim Anaya saw up close some of the biggest California policy decisions of recent times as a top Capitol staffer for nearly two decades, working for leaders ranging from Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to then-Assembly Minority Leader (and future U.S. House Speaker) Kevin McCarthy.

