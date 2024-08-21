CEO Coaching International Congratulates 29 Clients And Partners For Ranking On The 2024 Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm

for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally,

is pleased to congratulate 29 of its clients and partners for making it onto the prestigious

2024 5000 list

of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Continue Reading







CEO Coaching International is pleased to congratulate 29 of its clients and partners for making it onto the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. According to Inc., the ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over the last three years. Inc. states that this year's honorees "thrived in spite of the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain woes." "Congratulations to all of our clients and partners who have earned a well-deserved place on this year's highly esteemed Inc. 5000 list," said

Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "Your remarkable growth and continued success stand as a testament to your resilience, innovation, and dedication to Making BIG Happen. I would also like to extend my congratulations to our clients Victra and Climate Pros for achieving this BIG milestone for more than ten years in a row." The CEO Coaching International clients that ranked on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are listed below, along with their rank, industry, percentage growth rate over a three-year period, and the number of years they have ranked on the list.

Rank Company Industry 3-Year Growth No. of Years 433 Get Staffed Up Human Resources 1039

% 3 474 Premier Metal Roof

Manufacturing Manufacturing 927

% 1 627 Abstrax Tech Food & Beverage 732

% 1 652 Empify Financial Services 712

% 1 685 Rarebreed Veterinary Partners Health Services 690

% 2 1,151 Well Trust Medical Group/Excel Medical Health Services 444

% 1 1436 Threat Tec Government Services 358

% 4 1,462 Creation Real Estate 354

% 3 1,598 Michaels Energy Energy 325

% 2 1,683 Blue Lake Capital Real Estate 308

% 2 1,943 Waterfield Tech Business Products &

Services 268

% 1 2,778 Taazaa Software 183

% 2 2,814 The BAM Companies Real Estate 181

% 7 2,970 Sercante Business Products & Services 169

% 2 3,060 Tharseo IT IT Services 163

% 2 3,263 LGE Design Build Construction 150

% 2 3,308 Innersense Organic Beauty Consumer Products 147

% 3 3,973 Rite Way Transport Group Logistics &

Transportation 115

% 1 4,145 The EGC Group Advertising & Marketing 107

% 2 4,181 Foodie Fit Food & Beverage 105

% 5 4,201 EUTEX International Energy 105

% 2 4,202 Victra Retail 105

% 11 4,230 Greenleaf Management Real Estate 103

% 2 4,342 Leap Metrics Software 98

% 1 4,389 Climate Pros Construction 96

% 11 4,458 Unosquare IT Services 93

% 9 4,635 Yellow Diamond Consultants Logistics &

Transportation 87

% 1 4,726 ClarisHealth Software 83

% 5

CEO Coaching International Strategic Partner

Trainual

also made the list at number #2,358 with a 220% 3-year growth rate. It was the software firm's third year on the list. CEO Coaching International is also honored to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for its 10th consecutive year .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits,

CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries.

The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits.

Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average). Learn more at: .

